the umbrella academy

Actor Elliot Page confirms that filming of The Umbrella Academy has begun in Toronto

The much-anticipated third season of Netflix's beloved Umbrella Academy has officially begun filming in Toronto, and star Elliot Page shared a subtle photo on Instagram earlier this week confirming it.

The actor posted a photo of a director chair with the season three logo on it Tuesday, writing "Omg we're back again" in the caption, and the official Umbrella Academy account commented on the post with three collision symbol emojis.

The Toronto Filming Twitter account also confirmed that production had begun by sharing a photo taken by a passerby on the first day of shooting in Hamilton. 

And David Castañeda, who plays Diego in the superhero series, took to Instagram to share a photo of a jacket with his character's name on it.

"I was gonna post something else but I would have gotten in trouble," he wrote in the caption.

The finale of season two left viewers at the edge of their seats by introducing the Sparrow Academy, and actors Justin CornwellJustin H. MinBritne Oldford, Jake EpsteinGenesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David are all expected to make their Umbrella Academy debut as a brand new set of superheroes called The Sparrows. 

According to Ontario Creates, the third season officially began production in the GTA on Feb. 8 and is set to film in the region until Aug. 17. 

And while there's no word yet on an official premiere date, fans can likely expect to see season three air sometime in 2022.

Lead photo by

Elliot Page

