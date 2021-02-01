Film
tedx toronto

One of the stars of Kim's Convenience is giving a TED talk in Toronto

TEDxToronto has announced its list of speakers for their upcoming series Uncharted, and this year's program includes Kim's Convenience star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee. 

Everyone's favourite angry Appa will be dropping some gems as part of the digital 2021 event.

Uncharted runs on February 4 and March 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with eight speakers in total. 

Lee will be taking the virtual stage on the first evening, Part 3: Exploring New Territory.

It's a fitting category, considering the Korean-Canadian actor has also literally navigated the cosmos as Captain Carson Teva in the hit show The Mandalorian.

The Canadian Screen Award winner, who also goes by the Bitter Asian Dude, is a self-proclaimed nerd, cosplayer, and prop-builder. 

He's also an action figure now, thanks to Toronto cartoonist Jason Loo, who commemorated Lee's role with a one-off toy.

You can buy a season pass to TEDxToronto for $25, or $20 for student passes. Lee joins health equity champion Lydia-Join Marshall, clean energy innovator Phil De Luna, and GotCare co-founder Chenny Xia to speak at TEDxToronto on February 4.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

