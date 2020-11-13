Kim's Convenience star who appeared on The Mandalorian is now an action figure

Fans of both Star Wars' The Mandalorian and CBC's Kim's Convenience absolutely lost it last week when the two hit TV shows converged via actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee.

Lee, who's been gracing both small and silver screens for more than 30 years now, scored the role of a lifetime on last week's episode of the former series: New Republic Starfighter Corps pilot Captain Carson Teva.

The actor himself was unable to tell anyone about the dream role until after his episode aired, but once the news broke, it was everywhere.

Eagle-eyed Mandalorian watchers were shocked (and delighted) to see Appa from Kim's Convenience behind the control panel of a T-65B X-wing starfighter jet in Season 2, Episode 2 of the show.

In the words of Umma, "It's so big deal!!!" 🧡https://t.co/mSqApImPpm — Kim's Convenience (@KimsConvenience) November 6, 2020

You see, Lee himself is an avid Star Wars fan and cosplayer. He's also reputedly a really great guy and, thanks in part to his role as the hilarious patriarch on Kim's Convenience, a beloved Canadian actor.

Fans were overjoyed to see that Lee had finally made his way into the franchise he's held so dear his entire life.

Toronto cartoonist Jason Loo was among the fans who got a kick out of Lee's big Disney+ cameo. He was so inspired by the crossover, in fact, that he created an action figure to commemorate the character.

This is the way...OK, see you!

When two of your favourite things amalgamate, you get Captain Carson Teva.

Now: the action figure!#themandalorian #kimsconvenience pic.twitter.com/lHGbmwT5E5 — Jason Loo (@Rebel_Loo) November 12, 2020

"This is the way...OK, see you!" he wrote on Twitter when sharing a picture of his creation, quoting both Star Wars and Kim's Convenience.

"When two of your favourite things amalgamate, you get Captain Carson Teva. Now: the action figure!"

Appa approved, writing "Brilliant," when retweeting Loo's images of the action figure (which, for the record, aren't the only DIY Appa-in-Baby-Yoda-world toys to emerge in recent days.)

Unfortunately for those who now want to purchase Loo's tiny Carson Teva figure, it's a one-off, created out of love, just for fun.

"It's purely something I did for my hobby of customizing Star Wars figures," said the award-winning artist to blogTO.

"I've been having a hard time finding The Mandalorian figures in the toy aisle, but am pretty content to add Paul's character in my collection to represent the series."