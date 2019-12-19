Etobicoke mispronounced in Luka Magnotta doc on Netflix and people can't stop laughing

Netflix just released its limited documentary series about convicted Canadian killer Luka Magnotta, and it's creating a lot of buzz in Toronto — some of it for a very unexpected reason.

Though viewers agree that the subject matter of Don't F*ck With Cats is absolutely disturbing, they are noticing that John Green, a figure in the doc and one of the members of the public who helped track Magnotta down, has a very peculiar way of pronouncing Etobicoke.

One side of me is sick to his stomach.



The other side wants to pronounce Etobicoke this way from now on https://t.co/9wvjAvlKpu — Perry King (@kngprry) December 19, 2019

When referring to an Etobicoke apartment that Magnotta was photographed on the balcony of, Green says the name of the suburb twice, sounding it out as "etta-bih-coke," as opposed to "et-toe-bih-koe".

Many Toronto-area residents can't get Green's voice saying the mispronounced word out of their head.

I shall now only pronounce Etobicoke [etobahco] as “Etta-bih-coke” just like that guy did in #DontFkWithCats — Zaddy Hit Me Wit Dat Addy (@megiemaeve) December 19, 2019

Green's little phonetic mishap seems to be providing a bit of a much-needed break from the heaviness of the rest of the series, which chronicles the sleuthing efforts of a group of citizens who were determined to track Magnotta down after seeing sickening online videos of him killing kittens.

As anyone who's heard of the case knows, Magnotta went on to kill and dismember an international student in Montreal in 2012.

Not only did he also film that crime and upload the footage online, but he mailed the victim's body parts to various schools and government buildings across Canada.

Watching Don't F*uck With Cats and I should not be focusing this much on how they pronounce Etobicoke probably. — Alice in a Winter Thunderland (@A_inThunderland) December 19, 2019

Response to the new special has been mixed, with some concerned that it's giving Magnotta the fame he wanted from the crimes, others finding it an utterly compelling true-crime series, and still others saying it might need a few trigger warnings.