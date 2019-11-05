TIFF just announced a big partnership with Netflix

The Toronto International Film Fest just announced a new deal with Netflix, who has signed on to support their year-round Industry Programs as well as their annual Film Festival.

TIFF announced in a news release on Tuesday that the deal with the streaming giant will allow them to amp up their programming for filmmakers in the industry.

"Netflix’s agreement to support both the Festival and TIFF’s year-round work with the Canadian film industry signals a meaningful commitment," said TIFF co-heads Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente.

"These resources will be directed towards expanding our efforts towards gender parity, under-represented voices in cinema and championing the very best in Canadian film.”

TIFF Industry designs events and activities that aim to fulfil the needs of creators. Year round they look to provide impactful professional development and a platform for over 6,000 screen professionals they work with annually.

Check out this thread on the events happening today at the #TIFF19 Industry Conference. Don't miss these incredible guests and important conversations. https://t.co/cNZxuO59gc — TIFF Industry (@TIFF_Industry) September 10, 2019

"New voices are important to the future of film, and we share TIFF’s confidence in the emerging talent coming out of Canada,” said Scott Stuber, Netflix Head of Film.

“This investment will help TIFF increase representation in the industry, and expand opportunities for these filmmakers that will allow them to deepen their craft and advance their projects.”

This deal comes after Netflix has shown interest in establishing a greater presence in Toronto. The streaming giant first started making waves locally when it announced the implementation of its own film and TV production hub in Toronto's waterfront studio district, back in February.

I’ve been excited from day one about the interest @Netflix has shown in establishing a much bigger presence in Toronto. https://t.co/hyHyjtaIoe — John Tory (@JohnTory) February 19, 2019

During TIFF 2019, Scotiabank Theatre, one of the largest venues used at the film festival, refused to screen any Netflix or Amazon films.

Instead of Scotiabank, Netflix and Amazon screenings took place at the TIFF Bell Lightbox, which is much smaller with only six screens and seating that ranges from 522 to 41 per theater.

Specific details of Netflix's investment have not been outlined by TIFF, but they did share that part of the investment has been earmarked for the development of three events specifically targeted towards the professional development of Canadian film industry creators.