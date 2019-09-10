Film
Mira Miller
tiff 2019

Scotiabank Theatre is refusing to screen Netflix and Amazon movies at TIFF

Streaming platforms and movie theatre operators have notoriously had trouble getting along, and now that's affecting TIFF. 

Cineplex's Scotiabank Theatre, which is the largest venue used at TIFF, has said they won't show any film distributed by a streaming service throughout the festival, according to IndieWire

"Cineplex has been a great partner of TIFF’s for many years," festival co-directors Cameron Bailey and Joana Vicente said in a statement.

"This year, new restrictions were put in place in our use of their Scotiabank Theatre during the Festival. As a result, we have scheduled films from streaming services in other venues."

Scotiabank Theatre has 14 screens and 4,500 seats, so refusing to screen the nine Netflix films and four Amazon films is no small deal.

In a statement to IndieWire, Cineplex said "There are hundreds of fantastic films screening as part of this year’s festival and with all those options we asked that our screens feature titles from studios who understand and appreciate the importance of the theatrical release model."

Netflix movies premiering at TIFF include Marriage StoryThe Two PopesThe Laundromat and Dolemite Is My Name.

Amazon movies include Les MiserablesHoney BoyThe Report and The AeronautsThe Goldfinch, which is being distributed by Warner Bros., is one exception to this rule. 

Instead of Scotiabank, Netflix and Amazon screenings during the festival are happening at TIFF Bell Lightbox, which is much smaller with only six screens and seating that ranges from 522 to 41 per theater.

