You can watch holiday movies for free in Toronto this year

While several new Christmas movies are typically released during the holiday season every year, sometimes all you need is to watch an old classic on the big screen.

Luckily, with Hot Docs, you can do just that — for free.

Hot Docs for the Holidays is a series of free screenings throughout December at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema located at 506 Bloor Street W.

Tickets to see any of the movies presented in the series are totally and completely free. Viewers are simply asked to bring a cash gift or non-perishable food item for The Stop Community Food Centre.

The first free screening, on December 14, will feature the holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On December 15, Hot Docs for the Holidays will present free viewings of A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas as well as the timeless film White Christmas.

The Holiday will be showing on December 16, followed by National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation on December 19 and A Christmas Story on December 21.

And if you're hoping to see as many Christmas flicks as possible before the new year sets in, you can also check out Cineplex' Family Favourites to catch some family-friendly holiday classics for only $2.99.

While admission to the Hot Docs films is totally free, there's a maximum of two per person. Members can reserve tickets at the box office or online, and non-members must pick up tickets at the box office.