Creepy clown people are giving out free candy in Toronto

Fans of cotton candy, horror films and especially both got a nice (albeit strange) surprise during this morning's commute through downtown Toronto.

Warner Bros. Canada is ramping up promotional efforts for the highly-anticipated sequel to its 2017 hit film It, based on the 1986 novel by Stephen King.

It Chapter Two hits theaters in Canada next Friday, September 6, at which point fans will finally be able find out what happens to Pennywise and the grown-up Losers Club.

Like the first film, red balloons are somehow involved in the sequel's plot (they're all over the trailer) and so is cotton candy, based on an activation staged near Union Station this morning.

Huge bushels of big red "It Chapter Two" balloons could be seen hovering above sewer grates in Toronto's downtown core ahead of the 9 a.m. rush today, accompanied by people in clown makeup wearing shirts that read "I [heart] Derry."

The balloons appeared to be lifting the sewer grates up into the air, where they "hovered" for at least two hours while clowns passed out branded cotton candy to passersby.

Those who stumbled upon said creepy clown people were stoked for the free sugar infusion, even if it appeared a bit bloody around the edges.

On the whole, commuters were decidedly less confused about what was going on than they were nearly two years ago to the day when Warner Bros. erected child-like mannequins holding red balloons in the same area to promote the first It flick.

The film distributor wrote on Instagram Thursday morning that sewers would be "floating across Toronto today" in celebration of producer/director combo Andy and Barbara Muschietti visiting the city.

Those who missed the floating sewers during their morning commute can find them at Storm Crow Manor any time after 12 p.m. today, presumably accompanied by clowns dishing out more free, red cotton candy.