Cineplex is dropping ticket prices at all of its Toronto movie theatres
If, for some odd reason, you're trying to find an excuse not to spend Labour Day weekend outdoors, this one's for you.
According to Red Flag Deals, Cineplex is offering $7 off all movie tickets from August 30 to September 3.
Save $7 on all movie tickets at @CineplexMovies from August 30 to September 3! https://t.co/IXnQDFBU1y pic.twitter.com/DDf8AKjk5d— RedFlagDeals.com (@RedFlagDeals) August 28, 2019
The offer is available at all Cineplex theatres in Toronto and nationwide, and no promo code is required.
All you have to do is book a ticket for any movie with a showtime between August 30 and September 3, and the discount will automatically apply at checkout.
A regular Cineplex movie tickets costs about $14, so this 50 per cent discount brings the price down to just $6.99.
The discount also applies to all premium format tickets including D-BOX, IMAX, UltraAVX, VIP and 4DX.
Cineplex
