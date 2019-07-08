The cast from Saved by the Bell is coming to Toronto

Calling all 80s kids: the cast of your favourite childhood show, Saved By The Bell, is coming to Toronto this summer.

Zack Morris and Jessie (the actors that played them, anway) are coming to the city as part of FAN EXPO Canada to talk about the quitessential American teen sitcom.

Unfortunately, Slater, Lisa, and your crush Kelly Kapowski won't be hitting the stage with them on August 24 or 25, but the four-day event is going to be pretty star-studded.

Expect to fan over Jeff Goldblum, Pamela Anderson, Jason Momoa, David Harbour from Stranger Things, Mike Colter (a.k.a. Luke Cage), and Rainn Wilson of The Office fame.

And for more 80s nostalgia, Goonies actors Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, and Ke Huy Quan will be at the event as well.

FAN EXPO runs from August 22 to 25.