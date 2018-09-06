Film
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Timothee Chalamet

Toronto goes gaga for Timothee Chalamet as he arrives for TIFF

Film
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto International Film Festival brings all the boys to the yard, and they're like "It's better than Cannes," and we're like "OMG I LOVE YOU PLEASE TAKE A SELFIE WITH ME."

Actor Timothée Chalamet, the 1996 Leonardo DiCaprio of 2018, is the most Beautiful Boy of all in the eyes of fans this year — or at least the most-mentioned celebrity on Twitter leading up to TIFF, which kicks off today in downtown Toronto.

Photos out of Pearson Airport show that the 22-year-old Oscar nominee touched down in Canada on Wednesday.

A Weibo user caught the star's arrival on camera, prompting a dedicated Timothée Chalamet style account to note that he was wearing a $665 Alexander McQueen sweatshirt.

Those who managed to catch Chalamet's rare public appearance with their own eyes were on Cloud 9.

Those who didn't are jealous AF, but still hopeful that their time will come.

The actor, best known for his work in Luca Guadagnino's widely-acclaimed 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, went on to visit the Eaton Centre, for some reason, after arriving at Pearson.

He was kind enough to pose for at least one photo with a fan while wearing a t-shirt from The Ellen Show, and — should he be game — will get plenty more opportunities to meet his fans while in town this week.

The thirst is so real it's almost surreal.

Beautiful Boy, co-starring actor Steve Carell, premiers on Friday night in Toronto at Roy Thomson Hall.

The film is set to start at 6:30 p.m., so get yourself down to Festival Street as early as possible in the day to grab a spot that might let you get a glimpse of Chalamet's red carpet arrival, if you're into that.

Lead photo by

AshestoAshes_/Weibo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Film

TIFF movie recut to remove actor who's a registered sex offender

Toronto goes gaga for Timothee Chalamet as he arrives for TIFF

The essential guide to parties at TIFF 2018

9 ways to enjoy TIFF for free

Win tickets to the world premiere of Halloween at TIFF

Steve Bannon is coming to Toronto but TIFF appearance in doubt

45 must-see movies at TIFF 2018 by day of the festival

Toronto cafe wants Ryan Gosling to visit during TIFF