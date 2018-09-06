Toronto goes gaga for Timothee Chalamet as he arrives for TIFF

The Toronto International Film Festival brings all the boys to the yard, and they're like "It's better than Cannes," and we're like "OMG I LOVE YOU PLEASE TAKE A SELFIE WITH ME."

Actor Timothée Chalamet, the 1996 Leonardo DiCaprio of 2018, is the most Beautiful Boy of all in the eyes of fans this year — or at least the most-mentioned celebrity on Twitter leading up to TIFF, which kicks off today in downtown Toronto.

Our @michaelpalombo looks at the stars and films owning the #TIFF18 conversation on Twitter https://t.co/bOgkT6Vc5K



Most mentioned #TIFF18 stars

1. Timothée Chalamet

2. Lady Gaga

3. Bradley Cooper



Most mentioned #TIFF18 films

1. Beautiful Boy

2. A Star is Born

3. High Life pic.twitter.com/Z9kgwVcdmm — Twitter Canada (@TwitterCanada) September 5, 2018

Photos out of Pearson Airport show that the 22-year-old Oscar nominee touched down in Canada on Wednesday.

Fan pic with @RealChalamet at Toronto airport (5/9/18) [weibo: ashestoashes_] pic.twitter.com/oKIlj4E9te — Timothée Chalamet Stuff (@TimotheeStuff) September 6, 2018

A Weibo user caught the star's arrival on camera, prompting a dedicated Timothée Chalamet style account to note that he was wearing a $665 Alexander McQueen sweatshirt.

Timothée Chalamet in Toronto Airport, September 5 2018

📸 https://t.co/ixN1pqsAdo



ALEXANDER MCQUEEN - Crowned Skull Hooded Sweatshirt $665#TimotheeChalamet pic.twitter.com/HX1RT9iR3B — RTW (@readytimmywear) September 6, 2018

Those who managed to catch Chalamet's rare public appearance with their own eyes were on Cloud 9.

landed in toronto, saw chalamet in baggage claim, the clouds all look like perfect little eclairs, already passed one tim horton’s, life is good — karen han (@karenyhan) September 5, 2018

Those who didn't are jealous AF, but still hopeful that their time will come.

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET IS IN TORONTO NOW BITCH I GOTTA BIKE DOWNTOWN RIGHT NOW — jadelyn (@jadelyngrace) September 5, 2018

The actor, best known for his work in Luca Guadagnino's widely-acclaimed 2017 film Call Me By Your Name, went on to visit the Eaton Centre, for some reason, after arriving at Pearson.

He was kind enough to pose for at least one photo with a fan while wearing a t-shirt from The Ellen Show, and — should he be game — will get plenty more opportunities to meet his fans while in town this week.

@RealChalamet I heard you were in Toronto! I’d love to meet you. This might be a bit weird but is there anyway we can meet up today so I can say hi? — Rachel (@rachelecker3) September 6, 2018

The thirst is so real it's almost surreal.

it’s no coincidence timothée chalamet arrives in toronto and it hasn’t been this hot in 73 years — abby 48 (@toughpoetry) September 6, 2018

Beautiful Boy, co-starring actor Steve Carell, premiers on Friday night in Toronto at Roy Thomson Hall.

The film is set to start at 6:30 p.m., so get yourself down to Festival Street as early as possible in the day to grab a spot that might let you get a glimpse of Chalamet's red carpet arrival, if you're into that.