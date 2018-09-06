10 bar and restaurant hotspots for TIFF 2018

Bars and restaurants all over Toronto are throwing in their lot with TIFF by hosting some hot movie-related events this week. If you can't manage to squeeze yourself onto the guest list at any exclusive parties, you can still jazz up your night by heading to some evening hotspots where you can revel in all things TIFF for the next ten days.

Here are some bar and restaurant hotspots for TIFF 2018.

The male strip club may be closing at the end of the month but it's going out with a bang. You can look forward to 4 a.m. last call basically all week, and events like the one tonight featuring RuPaul's Drag Race star Shangela are sure to attract a crowd.

As usual, this King West lounge will be hosting a bunch of TIFF-themed functions throughout the week including a Hollywood Entertainment red carpet event tonight and a Grey Goose-sponsored party this Friday.

If you're hoping to spot some celebs this week, this sprawling restaurant on Adelaide might be the place to do it. They've got TIFF-related events happening all week, including the afterparty for The Hummingbird Project this Saturday. Keep your eyes peeled for Salma.

For some events that are a bit less buzzy and more lowkey, this hotel venue is hosting a TIFF launch party tonight called Dark & Stormy in homage to film-noir as well as the Canadian Cinema Editors party on Monday.

Just blocks from Lightbox, this club on Richmond is getting in on the festivities with last call running until 4 a.m. all week and a few glamorous events worth dressing up for, like their Paparazzi Party this Saturday.

If you're checking out one of the many must-see movies at TIFF Lightbox, you might as well head up to the building's rooftop where NYC's famous 1 Oak will be hosting a three-day party fest of its own. You can attend one of these glammed-out evenings for a fee of $40.

Ryan Gosling—enough said. This longtime TIFF affiliate on King West will be serving up its Spanish fare for several swanky occasions this week, including parties for Gosling's new film First Man on Monday. Chris Pine fan? He'll likely be here for the Outlaw King party too.

This glitzy restaurant will be hosting a number of high-profile events: the film Assassination Nation; IMDb, and CBC are all hosting parties here; plus, America's darling Julia Roberts will be celebrating her new show Homecoming by the Bisha poolside too.

Vegas nightlife powerhouse Drai's is taking over this club on King West with a pop-up event that'll last from tonight to Saturday. Get in on the Vegas lifestyle by partying it up on the EFS rooftop and taking advantage of 4 a.m. last call.

AT&T has transformed Dave Chang's Shangri-La project into the DIRECTV House, where you might be able to catch celebs like Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya and designer-turned-director Steve McQueen at a variety of cocktails and lunches that are bound to be very shi-shi.