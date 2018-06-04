Here are all the free movies at Yonge-Dundas Square this summer

Free outdoor movies are coming back to Yonge-Dundas Square this summer to save you the price of seeing a $15 flick in theatres.

What better way is there to spend an evening than hanging out in YDS and catching a rock-inspired flick: this year the theme is "Rockumentaries."

The movies are scheduled for every Tuesday at 8 p.m., from the end of June until the end of August, and each screening will be opened with a short from the Live at Massey Hall series, showing off live concert recordings of next generation Canadian musical talent at Massey Hall.

The main movie lineup has been announced and, not to worry, chairs will be set up so you won't have to sit down on the ground.

Here's a list of the films screening in YDS this summer.

Tuesday, June 26

Movie: Festival Express (2003)

Tuesday, July 3

Movie: It Might Get Loud (2009)

Tuesday, July 10

Movie: Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man (2005)

Tuesday, July 17

Movie: Standing in the Shadows of Motown (2002)

Tuesday, July 24

Movie: The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years (2016)

Tuesday, July 31

Movie: 20 Feet From Stardom (2013)

Tuesday, August 7

Movie: Amy (2015)

Tuesday, August 14

Movie: Shine A Light (2008)

Tuesday, August 21

Movie: What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)

Tuesday, August 28

Movie: Long Time Running (2017)