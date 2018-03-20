Metric concert film coming to a theatre near you

One of the best rock bands ever to come out of Toronto is bringing home some stadium love (minus the actual stadium) this week with a special event at the TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Metric will be on hand to join fans in Toronto for a screening of their groundbreaking new concert film on Thursday, March 22 – and they'll be sticking around for a Q&A session afterwards.

Called Dreams So Real, the feature-length 4K documentary captures Metric's sold-out, year-long world tour in 2016.

"The [2016] show in Vancouver, BC was the culmination of a year's work on behalf of the band and their dedicated crew," reads the movie's website.

"Their performance was recorded by 26 cameras, finished in 4K with audio mixed by multi-Grammy winner David Bottrill."

Viewers of the resulting film can expect an immersive, concert-like experience without the smell of stale, $16 beer or pushy crowds.

"With plenty of arena-worthy moments," says the website, "Dreams So Real is a stunning recreation of an incredibly special evening."

The film will premiering all over the world in the next few weeks, from Syndey, Australia to Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, but so far, Toronto looks to be unique in its hosting of a Q&A with the band.

That's right – Emily Haines, James Shaw, Joshua Winstead and Joules Scott-Key are coming to hang out with fans exclusively in their home city. Lucky us!