Fashion & Style
Ryan Plax
Posted 7 hours ago
uNIQLO sherway gardens

Uniqlo is opening a new Toronto store this week

Uniqlo is opening its newest store in Toronto, just in time to reap the benefits of the holiday shopping season. 

The launch of the latest store at Sherway Gardens will mark the brand's 14th store in the GTA, and 29th official Canadian location.

To celebrate the launch, Uniqlo will have "limited in-store offers, commemorative gifts for in-store shoppers, and special edition t-shirts and totes" on opening day.

San Remo Bakery will also be part of the celebrations and be giving out free donuts. There will also be a taiko drumming performance by local musicians Arashido Taiko.

Uniqlo initially announced that it would be opening up a new location at Sherway Gardens earlier this year. At the time, plans for two other locations in the GTA were revealed for Heartland Town Centre in Mississauga and Bramalea City Centre in Brampton. 

The Uniqlo store at Sherway Gardens will officially open its doors on Nov. 1, 2024. 

