Stunning new Toronto store sells affordable and apartment-friendly furniture

Must is the accessible, apartment-friendly brand frpom Montreal-based luxury furniture brand, Maison Corbeil and Home Societe.

(Until July 1, you can use the code BLOGTO for 20% off your order online and in-store.)

Co-existing in an enormous retail space on Parliament with parent collective, Home Societe (Maison Corbeil, Jardin de Ville, Must and more), Must is much more than your typical furniture store.

The light-flooded, two-storey store houses all of its furniture on the second level, focusing on home goods like plates, glassware, Le Creuset cookware, plants and decor on the ground level.

As you ascend the escalator, you're greeted by an expanse of hand-curated furniture from Maison Corbeil's small-but-mighty collection of producers.

Corbeil works, primarily, with producers based in Asia, Canada and France, but the majority of Must's collection comes from Asian producers to offer lower prices for the brand's younger, apartment-dwelling clientele.

With that said, Must also offers extensive customization options on a selection of their Canadian-made pieces, which allows for a quicker turnaround on customized items while giving you the option of supporting local vendors.

The brand offers everything you need to turn your house (or apartment) into a home, from beds and couches to night stands and lamps.

The Parliament St. store is also home to Prune Les Fleurs, a fresh flower shop, and will be opening a cafe in partnership with Circles and Squares.

Take a look at a selection of offerings in our video that will be broadcast live from the store at June 4th at 6:35 p.m.

Until July 1, you can use the code BLOGTO for 20% off regular-priced items in-store and online.

Must's best-selling item is the Pretty Modular Sectional ($2195), which you can shift and curate to perfectly suit your space. Rather than ordering a pre-designed sectional, this design allows you to order exactly the pieces needed to fit your living room.

The Crosby Sofa ($1499) comes in three colours; caramel, green or cream white, with sleep wooden leg accents, and at 86.5" wide, it's a great option for a medium-sized living space.

Sales Manager at the Parliament store, Christian Moncrieffe, tells blogTO he doesn't like to show customers the Munich Sectional (up to $4183) first, because it's so comfortable that, after sitting in it, nothing else will compare.

An unassuming name for perhaps Must's most unique sofa, the Cate Sofa ($1999) features an incredibly unique design featuring detached arms and an adjustable back that allows the sofa to effortlessly transform into a sofa bed.

Quite possibly the piece with the best bang-for-buck factor in the entire store, the Timber Table is priced at just $599 and is large enough to comfortably seat 8. While probably too large for most apartments, it is a perfect dining table option for a townhouse or loft.

A piece from Must's Canadian collection, the Margot Customizable Sofa ($1795) also comes in a sectional design ($2995), can be made in your choice of 14 different fabrics and textures and is, according to Christian, marked down to the best possible price for a local vendor.

The Julia Bed ($1100-$1610) comes in Queen and King sizes, with your choice of under-bed storage or none. Fully upholstered in a soft, heathered fabric, it's like sleeping in a cloud.

Must's best-selling chair option is the Leon Chair ($169). While, by Christian's admission, it doesn't look like must on its own, the "greige" tone and thin legs pack a punch in larger groups. Priced under $200, you can't argue with the price point, too.

Another great chair option is the Marissa Chair ($169), which features a high back and curved arms upholstered in an off-white fabric that blends seamlessly with any decor.

For those lucky ducks with an outdoor space in the city, the Willy Outdoor Sofa ($1239) is part of a collection with matching a lounge chair ($719) and coffee table ($509), all in ivory for a clean, bright look.

Connected to the Must store at Parliament and Richmond is Home Societe, which carries higher-end furniture and decor from brands like Maison Corbeil, Jardin de Ville and Ligne Roset for those with a larger space (and budget.)

Must is located at 127 Parliament Street.