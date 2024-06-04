Fashion & Style
Phoebe Knight
Posted 52 minutes ago
must furniture

Stunning new Toronto store sells affordable and apartment-friendly furniture

Must is the accessible, apartment-friendly brand frpom Montreal-based luxury furniture brand, Maison Corbeil and Home Societe.

Co-existing in an enormous retail space on Parliament with parent collective, Home Societe (Maison Corbeil, Jardin de Ville, Must and more), Must is much more than your typical furniture store.

must torontoThe light-flooded, two-storey store houses all of its furniture on the second level, focusing on home goods like plates, glassware, Le Creuset cookware, plants and decor on the ground level.

As you ascend the escalator, you're greeted by an expanse of hand-curated furniture from Maison Corbeil's small-but-mighty collection of producers.

must toronto

Corbeil works, primarily, with producers based in Asia, Canada and France, but the majority of Must's collection comes from Asian producers to offer lower prices for the brand's younger, apartment-dwelling clientele.

With that said, Must also offers extensive customization options on a selection of their Canadian-made pieces, which allows for a quicker turnaround on customized items while giving you the option of supporting local vendors.

must torontoThe brand offers everything you need to turn your house (or apartment) into a home, from beds and couches to night stands and lamps.

The Parliament St. store is also home to Prune Les Fleurs, a fresh flower shop, and will be opening a cafe in partnership with Circles and Squares.

Take a look at a selection of offerings in our video that will be broadcast live from the store at June 4th at 6:35 p.m.

Until July 1, you can use the code BLOGTO for 20% off regular-priced items in-store and online.

must torontoMust's best-selling item is the Pretty Modular Sectional ($2195), which you can shift and curate to perfectly suit your space. Rather than ordering a pre-designed sectional, this design allows you to order exactly the pieces needed to fit your living room.

must torontoThe Crosby Sofa ($1499) comes in three colours; caramel, green or cream white, with sleep wooden leg accents, and at 86.5" wide, it's a great option for a medium-sized living space.

must torontoSales Manager at the Parliament store, Christian Moncrieffe, tells blogTO he doesn't like to show customers the Munich Sectional (up to $4183) first, because it's so comfortable that, after sitting in it, nothing else will compare.

must torontoAn unassuming name for perhaps Must's most unique sofa, the Cate Sofa ($1999) features an incredibly unique design featuring detached arms and an adjustable back that allows the sofa to effortlessly transform into a sofa bed.

must torontoQuite possibly the piece with the best bang-for-buck factor in the entire store, the Timber Table is priced at just $599 and is large enough to comfortably seat 8. While probably too large for most apartments, it is a perfect dining table option for a townhouse or loft.

must torontoA piece from Must's Canadian collection, the Margot Customizable Sofa ($1795) also comes in a sectional design ($2995), can be made in your choice of 14 different fabrics and textures and is, according to Christian, marked down to the best possible price for a local vendor.

must torontoThe Julia Bed ($1100-$1610) comes in Queen and King sizes, with your choice of under-bed storage or none. Fully upholstered in a soft, heathered fabric, it's like sleeping in a cloud.

must torontoMust's best-selling chair option is the Leon Chair ($169). While, by Christian's admission, it doesn't look like must on its own, the "greige" tone and thin legs pack a punch in larger groups. Priced under $200, you can't argue with the price point, too.

must torontoAnother great chair option is the Marissa Chair ($169), which features a high back and curved arms upholstered in an off-white fabric that blends seamlessly with any decor.

must torontoFor those lucky ducks with an outdoor space in the city, the Willy Outdoor Sofa ($1239) is part of a collection with matching a lounge chair ($719) and coffee table ($509), all in ivory for a clean, bright look.

Connected to the Must store at Parliament and Richmond is Home Societe, which carries higher-end furniture and decor from brands like Maison Corbeil, Jardin de Ville and Ligne Roset for those with a larger space (and budget.)

must torontoMust is located at 127 Parliament Street.

Photos by

Fareen Karim
