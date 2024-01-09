A huge interior design show is taking over Toronto this month

A massive interior design show is happening in Toronto this month where you can learn about the latest trends in design and even purchase some new pieces.

Celebrating their 25th year, the globally renowned Interior Design Show (IDS) is back this month for yet another year of celebrating the best and brightest in design.

Being a milestone year for the show, events will focus on both paying homage to the show's history and roots while also taking aim at the future of design in Toronto and around the world.

One anticipated highlight of this year's show is the Future Neighbourhood, where you can take a walk through concepts exploring how design can adapt to and solve some of the issues the city faces today — like housing availability.

LIV Design Studio's 2024 Student Design Challenge will also takes place during the show, where interior design students from across Canada exhibit their work for the chance to have their submission rendered into hyper-realistic 3D models.

The show also features a shopping district where you can find new and trendy furniture and home goods, installations by designers, and a series of seminars from industry professionals.

IDS is part of DesignTO, which highlights design and art of all kind with a series of events and installations across the city between Jan. 19 and 29.

The show, which is intended as both a professional resource for designers as well as a fun experience for the public, is exclusive to industry professionals on Thursday and Friday before opening to the public for Saturday and Sunday.

IDS takes place in the North Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 255 Front Street West, from Thursday, Jan. 18 to Sunday, Jan. 21.

Tickets for the show's public days — priced at $26 for adults and $22 for youth, seniors, and students — are on sale now.