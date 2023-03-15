Fashion & Style
There's a massive Herschel warehouse sale happening near Toronto this month

Herschel Supply Co. is launching its first-ever Toronto warehouse sale this month, and several items will be marked up to 75 per cent off. 

The Vancouver-based brand was founded in 2009 and has since become a well-known supplier of nostalgic backpacks, duffle bags, apparel, hats, and accessories. 

From March 29 to April 2, you can shop the brand's classic backpacks, travel accessories, and luggage at a discounted price. 

New products will be stocked daily, and line-up wait times will be updated on the brand's Instagram, @herscheltoronto

The massive sale runs from March 29 to March 31 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., April 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and April 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at The International Centre, Hall 4, at 6900 Airport Road in Mississauga. 

This is a cards-only, no-cash event, and Herschel Gift Cards will not be accepted. All purchases made at the warehouse sale are also final sale, with no returns or exchanges. 

Lead photo by

Herschel Supply Co.
