There's a massive Herschel warehouse sale happening near Toronto this month
Herschel Supply Co. is launching its first-ever Toronto warehouse sale this month, and several items will be marked up to 75 per cent off.
The Vancouver-based brand was founded in 2009 and has since become a well-known supplier of nostalgic backpacks, duffle bags, apparel, hats, and accessories.
From March 29 to April 2, you can shop the brand's classic backpacks, travel accessories, and luggage at a discounted price.
New products will be stocked daily, and line-up wait times will be updated on the brand's Instagram, @herscheltoronto.
The massive sale runs from March 29 to March 31 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., April 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and April 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at The International Centre, Hall 4, at 6900 Airport Road in Mississauga.
This is a cards-only, no-cash event, and Herschel Gift Cards will not be accepted. All purchases made at the warehouse sale are also final sale, with no returns or exchanges.
Herschel Supply Co.
