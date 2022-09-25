Store known for its travel bags and accessories opening first Toronto location

Popular Vancouver-based travel baggage and accessory brand Herschel Supply Co. is set to open its first standalone Toronto store by the end of this year.

The Canadian company announced it's opening its first flagship store in the Eaton Centre this year, with plans of further expansion in Toronto, Canada, and internationally.

Since its founding in 2009, the brand has become a well-loved supplier of nostalgic backpacks, duffel bags, apparel, hats, and accessories.

The flagship store in Toronto will be just under 3,000 square feet, with a vibrant interior, one mall entrance, and another street entrance on Queen Street.

The new location will also feature some of the widest product selection ever seen at a Herschel store.

Herschel Supply Co. currently has four locations in Vancouver, and is looking to add more stores in Toronto and Calgary in the near future.