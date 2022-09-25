Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
herschel supply co toronto

Store known for its travel bags and accessories opening first Toronto location

Fashion & Style
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Popular Vancouver-based travel baggage and accessory brand Herschel Supply Co. is set to open its first standalone Toronto store by the end of this year.

The Canadian company announced it's opening its first flagship store in the Eaton Centre this year, with plans of further expansion in Toronto, Canada, and internationally.

Since its founding in 2009, the brand has become a well-loved supplier of nostalgic backpacks, duffel bags, apparel, hats, and accessories.

The flagship store in Toronto will be just under 3,000 square feet, with a vibrant interior, one mall entrance, and another street entrance on Queen Street.

The new location will also feature some of the widest product selection ever seen at a Herschel store.

Herschel Supply Co. currently has four locations in Vancouver, and is looking to add more stores in Toronto and Calgary in the near future.

Lead photo by

Herschel Supply Co.

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Store known for its travel bags and accessories opening first Toronto location

Beloved TikTok artist The Knitting Guy finally visits Toronto with matching sweater

There's a massive TV wardrobe sale in Toronto and you can buy a multicoloured Versace robe

Toronto's once scary mall is suddenly a place people want to go again

Toronto hair salon changes booking policy and people aren't sure if they like it

There's a massive sneaker convention coming to Toronto this month

There's a huge Oak + Fort warehouse sale near Toronto

Ontario residents have some theories about Doug Ford's odd wardrobe choices this week