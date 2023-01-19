Thousands of Drake-obsessed fans wait in line for hours at Toronto OVO warehouse sale

What would you do for a discounted OVO sweater? How about waiting in line for at least four hours in the middle of a weekday?

In true Toronto fashion, this is precisely what thousands of locals experienced this week, facing excruciating wait times in the freezing rain to get in on the 2023 OVO warehouse sale.

The OVO Toronto Warehouse sale is ongoing until Sunday, January 22nd.



Products will be restocked daily until inventory runs out.



Hours of Operation ⏰

Thursday: 10 am – 9 pm

Friday: 10 am – 9 pm

Saturday: 10 am – 7 pm

Lines of dedicated Drake and/or OVO fans snaked inside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre this week, preparing to hunt for reduced-price sneakers and hats from the Drake-owned fashion brand.

This first sale day was Wednesday, Jan. 18 and saw hundreds, if not thousands, waiting outside for the chance to get in on the savings, clogging up sidewalks in the early morning hours, with a gigantic line already formed by 5:30 a.m.

Reports claim that some queued as early as 4:30 a.m., willing to sacrifice sleep to save a few bucks on last season's grey hooded sweatshirts.

OVO warehouse line up in Toronto. Ppl were lined up since 4am 👀 pic.twitter.com/86LAitDPvX — Justice_Queen 🏗🏙🚇⚖️ (@RE_MarketWatch) January 19, 2023

But as the second day of the sale kicked off, crowds were noticeably smaller.



There's also a chance that the stock has already been thoroughly picked over by the most dedicated OVO fans, leaving behind the scraps for those who couldn't give up five-plus hours of their lives to stand in line on a Wednesday morning.

Stock will be replaced daily, but there is no guarantee if or when inventory will run out, according to the hosts of the sale Style Democracy. There are also specific product purchasing limitations, giving everyone a somewhat better chance to grab their own owl-branded t-shirt.

The #OVOWarehouse sale is no joke with those longer then long wonderland line ups — Simply Sashaa (@RoyaalRoses_) January 19, 2023

Of course, those limitations probably won't stop shoppers from showing up, seeing as people in Toronto willingly line up for hours for overpriced cake slices a la the Carlos Bake Shop vending machine fiasco back in 2019.

Nah man that OvO warehouse ain’t look worth it at alllllll I can’t even assume the prices were nice cause we all know toronto will line up 8 blocks for a free scoop of ice cream — Struggling Falcons Fan (@Woods_TheTiger) January 19, 2023

This OVO warehouse sale always draws gigantic crowds and lines in Toronto, but also begs the question, are the discounts really that worth it?

Looks like the #ovowarehousesale line is looking like a ghost town today, where did all the deal-seekers go? Did they get lost in a sea of discounts yesterday or did they all turn into shopaholic zombies? #warehousesale #deals #empty #styledemocracy #Toronto #OVO pic.twitter.com/L19BVFGurm — FaTbOy (@DimitriC32) January 19, 2023

Looking at the evidence posted on social media by deal-hungry merch fans, signs clearly point to 'yes.'