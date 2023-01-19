Fashion & Style
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This should be invisible

ovo warehouse sale toronto

Thousands of Drake-obsessed fans wait in line for hours at Toronto OVO warehouse sale

Fashion & Style
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What would you do for a discounted OVO sweater? How about waiting in line for at least four hours in the middle of a weekday?

In true Toronto fashion, this is precisely what thousands of locals experienced this week, facing excruciating wait times in the freezing rain to get in on the 2023 OVO warehouse sale.

Lines of dedicated Drake and/or OVO fans snaked inside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre this week, preparing to hunt for reduced-price sneakers and hats from the Drake-owned fashion brand.

This first sale day was Wednesday, Jan. 18 and saw hundreds, if not thousands, waiting outside for the chance to get in on the savings, clogging up sidewalks in the early morning hours, with a gigantic line already formed by 5:30 a.m.

Reports claim that some queued as early as 4:30 a.m., willing to sacrifice sleep to save a few bucks on last season's grey hooded sweatshirts.

But as the second day of the sale kicked off, crowds were noticeably smaller.

There's also a chance that the stock has already been thoroughly picked over by the most dedicated OVO fans, leaving behind the scraps for those who couldn't give up five-plus hours of their lives to stand in line on a Wednesday morning.

Stock will be replaced daily, but there is no guarantee if or when inventory will run out, according to the hosts of the sale Style Democracy. There are also specific product purchasing limitations, giving everyone a somewhat better chance to grab their own owl-branded t-shirt. 

Of course, those limitations probably won't stop shoppers from showing up, seeing as people in Toronto willingly line up for hours for overpriced cake slices a la the Carlos Bake Shop vending machine fiasco back in 2019.

This OVO warehouse sale always draws gigantic crowds and lines in Toronto, but also begs the question, are the discounts really that worth it?

Looking at the evidence posted on social media by deal-hungry merch fans, signs clearly point to 'yes.'

Lead photo by

@DimitriC32
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Thousands of Drake-obsessed fans wait in line for hours at Toronto OVO warehouse sale

IKEA offering discounts to drivers but not transit riders and Toronto isn't impressed

Toronto beauty boutique has permanently closed after a decade in business

People in Toronto are loving the new show about a bridal store in Little India

Zellers is now hiring in Toronto and dropping all kinds of hints about its comeback

Toronto shoe store that was the only one of its kind has permanently closed

The best looks from a Euphoria-themed party at SoHo House in Toronto

Two women in Toronto are changing the male dominated condom industry