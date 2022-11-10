Fashion & Style
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
value village toronto

Value Village still hasn't reintroduced change rooms in Toronto and people hate it

Fashion & Style
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Value Village in Toronto has come under recent scrutiny for increasing the prices on their used goods, to the disappointment of many thrifters.

But other moves from the second-hand dealer are bringing even harsher criticism. 

If you've visited any Value Village location recently, you'll know that the dressing rooms have remained closed since the beginning of 2020 and have yet to open.

The company seemingly shut down these areas to limit customer contact and virus spread, but months have passed since mandatory masking has been lifted.

Head to the infamous Lansdowne location and you'll see customers trying on jeans under skirts and sweaters over t-shirts in various corners.

Which begs the question: Why can't customers try on clothes again yet at Value Village?

Well, many have come to the conclusion that this is just one way the second-hand fashion retailer is raking in more money.

Value's return policy is strict, with exchange-only permitted within 14 days of purchase. No refunds or returns. 

So if you buy a sweater that doesn't fit, you cannot get your money back. Instead, you'll have to exchange it for another item that you won't know fits until you bring it home.

Another new change in GTA locations is the introduction of self-checkout kiosks. Head to the Oakville location and you'll notice a lack of cashiers, with acustomers scanning their own items under the watchful eye of a single employee. 

A search on Twitter shows that self check-outs have also been introduced at locations across Vancouver.

Is this another way the company can cut losses?

I asked Value Village this week for their reasoning behind the automation, and why change rooms haven't been reinstated, but they had yet to answer at the time of publishing.

With the newest addition of two Value Village boutiques in Toronto, stores focused on a more curated selection of women and mens fashion, it seems the need for thrifting is still in high demand and Value is in it for the longhaul. 

Lead photo by

Value Village Facebook
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Reformation is opening a high-tech Canadian flagship store in downtown Toronto

Value Village still hasn't reintroduced change rooms in Toronto and people hate it

Toronto's denim master has been repairing jeans for a decade

Vogue is suing Drake and 21 Savage over the fake cover they made for 'Her Loss'

IKEA announces new Toronto store in a former Sears location

25 places to donate used clothing in Toronto

Fashion Art Toronto is trying to fill the gap in the city's fashion scene

Toronto-based makeup brand worn by celebs having mega pop-up sale