Value Village still hasn't reintroduced change rooms in Toronto and people hate it

Value Village in Toronto has come under recent scrutiny for increasing the prices on their used goods, to the disappointment of many thrifters.

But other moves from the second-hand dealer are bringing even harsher criticism.

If you've visited any Value Village location recently, you'll know that the dressing rooms have remained closed since the beginning of 2020 and have yet to open.

If the federal government is getting rid of mandatory masks on planes, it’s incomprehensible that Value Village still has their change rooms closed. — Samantha Edwards (@SamEdwardsTO) September 26, 2022

The company seemingly shut down these areas to limit customer contact and virus spread, but months have passed since mandatory masking has been lifted.

Head to the infamous Lansdowne location and you'll see customers trying on jeans under skirts and sweaters over t-shirts in various corners.

When there's no change room and you're told you can try this on.



🧐 My question was where...



Let's just say, I've never thought I'd be standing in my boxers in a middle of value village where most of my outfits come from. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/vv3LLTKyaw — JUSTIN PRESTON (@JustinPrestonn) July 11, 2022

Which begs the question: Why can't customers try on clothes again yet at Value Village?



Well, many have come to the conclusion that this is just one way the second-hand fashion retailer is raking in more money.

Dear Value Village, if you’re going to remove your change rooms, then how about you don’t get rid of your return policy? If something doesn’t fit me, I want my money back, not an exchange when I don’t like anything else in the store. Annoyance level is through the roof. — allie🪴 (@alliexae) October 11, 2022

Value's return policy is strict, with exchange-only permitted within 14 days of purchase. No refunds or returns.



So if you buy a sweater that doesn't fit, you cannot get your money back. Instead, you'll have to exchange it for another item that you won't know fits until you bring it home.

Another new change in GTA locations is the introduction of self-checkout kiosks. Head to the Oakville location and you'll notice a lack of cashiers, with acustomers scanning their own items under the watchful eye of a single employee.

A search on Twitter shows that self check-outs have also been introduced at locations across Vancouver.

Is this another way the company can cut losses?

Value Village has self checkout … pic.twitter.com/O6XKoB9JUK — Jered Stuffco (@jered_stuffco) October 6, 2022

I asked Value Village this week for their reasoning behind the automation, and why change rooms haven't been reinstated, but they had yet to answer at the time of publishing.

value village... boutique? Right next to a shelter. Very cool! Toronto is awesome! Self checkout too which means everything is free 👍 pic.twitter.com/qvx9JoSu13 — Áine christ 🪨 (@damnaine) June 30, 2022

With the newest addition of two Value Village boutiques in Toronto, stores focused on a more curated selection of women and mens fashion, it seems the need for thrifting is still in high demand and Value is in it for the longhaul.