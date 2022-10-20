Flea market that's been in Toronto for 10 years is permanently closing

After 10 years of bargains and local vendors, a popular flea market in Toronto is closing down.

Leslieville Flea founders Brigid Elmy and Chris Roberts posted an announcement to social media beginning with the words, "THE END OF AN ERA."

"While our locations have changed over the years, our love for the vendor community and the neighbourhoods we serve have not," reads the post.

"We hope you will continue to support the talented and hard working vendors at all community markets. They and all small businesses are the backbone of our economy."

They also say they would be interested in transitioning the brand to someone who would continue to run the market, and that anyone interested should reach out via email.

"The Leslieville Flea with Chris and I at the helm is coming to an end, however it is our hope that we can pass the torch to an individual or organization who's passionate about continuing to run the market for our amazing community. To that end, we are open to hearing from individuals or organizations," Elmy tells blogTO.

"After 10 years it's time for us to move on to focus on other things but we are certainly looking forward to our holiday market."

That holiday market at The Jimmie Simpson Recreation Centre will be the very last led by Roberts and Elmy.

"The Leslieville Flea started in 2013 when Chris Roberts and I, Brigid Elmy, met at a pop-up store that I was running in the east end. We realized we shared a passion for all things vintage and wanted to provide a place for like-minded artisans, collectors and vintage lovers to sell their wares," says Elmy.

"The mandate of the Leslieville Flea has always been to support local artists and collectors and promote a sustainable lifestyle of reusing, repurposing and reducing negative impact on the earth."

Over the years they held markets at Distillery District, Broadview Hotel, Stackt, The Riverside Common, The Opera House and Ashbridge Estate in Leslieville.

"Many people have messaged us in the last day to tell us about the vintage treasure they found at the flea and the beautifully handcrafted items they have purchased which are now part of their homes. Over the years it became more than a place to shop. Like many community markets, it became a place to reconnect with friends and neighbours," says Elmy.

"We will of course miss all of the vendors we have come to know over the years, many of whom have gone on to great success including Lohn Candles, Son of a Woodcutter and Genuine Tea, to name just a few."

The last market led by Elmy and Roberts will be the Leslieville Flea Holiday Market scheduled for December 10 and 11.