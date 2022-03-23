It's finally spring so that means the sad grey weather is moving along and sunshine is on the horizon. With all that sun you'll need something to block the rays from getting in your eyes, and what better way to do that than throwing on a pair of sunnies?

If you're looking to upgrade your spring accessories then this news is for you because an Australian glasses company is giving away free sunglasses in Toronto this weekend.

Oscar Wylee is an affordable glasses company that originated in Australia. The company started to branch out to Canada in the fall of 2021, with its first location located at the West Edmonton Mall.

Back in Jan. 2022, a location opened up in Etobicoke at CF Sherway Gardens, and to celebrate the company is giving away 100 free sunglasses to the first 100 people in line.

All you have to do to claim the sunglasses is to follow Oscar Wylee Eyewear Canada on both Instagram and Facebook, show a store team member, and you've got yourself a stylish new pair of sunnies.

This promo is only valid in-store at all the Canadian locations. Unfortunately, designs are given at random and exchange is not possible.

If you're looking to upgrade your spring look, make sure you're one of the first 100 people in line at Oscar Wylee on March 26 at CF Sherway Gardens.