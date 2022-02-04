Team Canada shows off new uniforms at the Olympics and people think they're ugly AF

People have had mixed feelings about Team Canada's Olympic uniform since it first debuted, and they're not feeling much better about it now that they're seeing our athletes wear the apparel for real in Beijing.

Created by Lululemon, the uniforms are overwhelmingly red, intended to be modular and shape-shifting, and feature lots of long puffer vests.

Omg the Olympic uniforms for Canada are soooo ugly! Embarrassing actually. — Lois Holloway (@LJ_Holloway) February 4, 2022

Some people like the style, colour and scarves.

We look fashionable this time around, I especially like the dark red for the pants. Coats are a bit extra puffy but it is cold there. — Karen Gillan (@KGCrown) February 4, 2022

However, others are straight up roasting them.

Officially the worst Canada uniforms ever!!!!!! Why do they need 427 layers and 17 coats???? They all look like a red Michelin Man stuck onto 2 sticks!! @lululemon should never get to do Olympic uniforms again!!!! — Chance Newton (@newttwen117) February 4, 2022

Someone else said the uniforms made the athletes look more like red blood cells.

canada’s uniforms make them look like a cascade of red blood cells. #olympics #medtwitter — Em (@dresdendoll) February 4, 2022

Some felt there was a disparity between the way the uniforms looked on models compared to the actual team.

What a difference from a photo shoot to actually seeing athletes wearing the kit. It looks horrible on them and Canada deserves a much better look. — Captain Kvetch (@CaptainKvetch_) February 4, 2022

Another remembers fonder days when they were designed by Roots.

So brutal, go back to Roots — Keeker M (@m_keeker) February 4, 2022

It's not the first time Team Canada got lambasted for their uniforms at the Olympic games. The jean jackets the team sported back during the summer didn't seem to land with the public any better.