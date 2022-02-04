Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
team canada olympics

Team Canada shows off new uniforms at the Olympics and people think they're ugly AF

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

People have had mixed feelings about Team Canada's Olympic uniform since it first debuted, and they're not feeling much better about it now that they're seeing our athletes wear the apparel for real in Beijing.

Created by Lululemon, the uniforms are overwhelmingly red, intended to be modular and shape-shifting, and feature lots of long puffer vests.

Some people like the style, colour and scarves.

However, others are straight up roasting them.

Someone else said the uniforms made the athletes look more like red blood cells.

Some felt there was a disparity between the way the uniforms looked on models compared to the actual team.

Another remembers fonder days when they were designed by Roots.

It's not the first time Team Canada got lambasted for their uniforms at the Olympic games. The jean jackets the team sported back during the summer didn't seem to land with the public any better.

Lead photo by

Olympics

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Team Canada shows off new uniforms at the Olympics and people think they're ugly AF

Woman trashes store at Vaughan Mills after they wouldn't take her return

Toronto clothing store is permanently closing after 12 years

Toronto woman wanted to learn to sew but now she's learning how to sue

Toronto stores with a combined history of 50 years are permanently closing

Ontario cops looking for crooks who stole 55 pairs of Crocs from retail store

Brampton Foot Locker employee accused of ejaculating into shoes at work

Toronto bar transforming into Vegas-style wedding chapel where you can get married