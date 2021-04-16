Fashion & Style
Anastasiya Romanska
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
team canada jacket

People are really hating on the Hudson's Bay Team Canada Olympics jean jacket

With the Tokyo Olympics right around the corner, Team Canada has announced that its athletes will be sporting jean jackets and people aren't loving it. 

The Canadian "tuxedos" are getting a response from the public that's not as friendly as the country's stereotype. 

While the athletes will be broadcast wearing the Hudson's Bay designed jackets at the closing ceremony, they have already received international attention.

The complaints include the jackets looking homemade and not even being a full Canadian tuxedo. Some are calling it plain ugly, while others use stronger words. 

Despite what haters say, there was some thought put into the jackets and the design.

Team Canada says Hudson's Bay considered the host city's warm and rainy climate when choosing the textiles and style selections for the uniforms. 

"Inspired by streetwear, athletes will be fitted in the must-have piece of the Collection – a fashion forward jean jacket from Levi’s that pays tribute to Tokyo. The trucker jacket’s design celebrates inclusivity and gender neutrality while capturing the youthful and celebratory feel of Closing Ceremonies. It also reads almost like a timeline with its graffiti."

Of course, this wouldn't be a proper Olympics without some Canadian-American rivalry.

Now that both country's uniforms have been annouced, some people are picking sides while others hate on both.

If you want to support Team Canada, you can get the denim jacket on sale now for $148.50 on the Hudson's Bay website.

Lead photo by

Team Canada

