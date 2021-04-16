People are really hating on the Hudson's Bay Team Canada Olympics jean jacket

With the Tokyo Olympics right around the corner, Team Canada has announced that its athletes will be sporting jean jackets and people aren't loving it.

The Canadian "tuxedos" are getting a response from the public that's not as friendly as the country's stereotype.

I am screaming. This is Canada's closing ceremony fit.



Cancel the Olympics. https://t.co/Q6xEybEIEM https://t.co/wf5E8yDPvL pic.twitter.com/KZ0iWUGFGQ — Downtown Brandi Frown 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) April 14, 2021

While the athletes will be broadcast wearing the Hudson's Bay designed jackets at the closing ceremony, they have already received international attention.

I'd fake an injury and stay home if I had to wear these uniforms. 🤮 — Allergic2BS (@allergic2da) April 16, 2021

The complaints include the jackets looking homemade and not even being a full Canadian tuxedo. Some are calling it plain ugly, while others use stronger words.

Designer fo Team Canada: SHIT , the uniform is due today. Quick grab some markers and that Jean jacket!! pic.twitter.com/KsX673M2Ng — 303 Dreams (@303Dreams) April 16, 2021

There are also concerns about the word "Tokyo" on the back of the jacket looking too similar to the world "Toxic."

The graffiti’d word “Tokyo” on the back of the jean jacket looks a TON like the word “Toxic” at first glance. Suspect that wasn’t intentional, but you should go back to the inmates who designed these and see if they can make a font change. — Josh Stevens (@calgaryjosh) April 15, 2021

Despite what haters say, there was some thought put into the jackets and the design.

Team Canada says Hudson's Bay considered the host city's warm and rainy climate when choosing the textiles and style selections for the uniforms.

The team Canada jacket is so ugly, I kinda love it?? Not enough to wear it but enough to get a kick out of it😂😭 — Abigail de Niverville (@AdeNiverville) April 16, 2021

"Inspired by streetwear, athletes will be fitted in the must-have piece of the Collection – a fashion forward jean jacket from Levi’s that pays tribute to Tokyo. The trucker jacket’s design celebrates inclusivity and gender neutrality while capturing the youthful and celebratory feel of Closing Ceremonies. It also reads almost like a timeline with its graffiti."

Of course, this wouldn't be a proper Olympics without some Canadian-American rivalry.

....okay yeah nevermind, the Canada uniforms are actually sick as hell compared to this bland generated by an algorithm that watched 500 gap commercials and yacht races horse shit https://t.co/Ky1owFrdxF — Zoe! That's Me! (@Blankzilla) April 15, 2021

Now that both country's uniforms have been annouced, some people are picking sides while others hate on both.

America's going to the moon.

Canada's going to the skate park. — Kim Bhasin (@KimBhasin) April 14, 2021

If you want to support Team Canada, you can get the denim jacket on sale now for $148.50 on the Hudson's Bay website.