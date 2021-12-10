Ryan Reynolds surprises staff at Toronto's SickKids with 'ugly holiday sweater' scrubs

Consummate Canadian funny-but-also-hot guy Ryan Reynolds has fans all over the world swooning once again today with his latest act of generosity: The delivery of fun, holiday-themed uniforms for the hard-working doctors and nurses at The Hospital for Sick Children.

For the past two years, Reynolds has been raising money for SickKids every December through a campaign revolving around his now-iconic "beloved yet aesthetically-challenged holiday sweater."

Last year, the actor raised more than $300,000 for the leading paediatric hospital with help from celebrities like his friend Hugh Jackman and Toronto Maple Leafs centre slash greasy moustache-haver Auston Matthews.

I love that @sickkids is wrapped in a big warm sweater hug from @VancityReynolds ❤️💚 this is so sweet and festive. #Christmas pic.twitter.com/a3jqfOdDQh — Sarah (@sarahU277) December 9, 2021

We won't know until after the holiday season how much money the campaign generates for 2021, but Reynolds is once again doing what he can to encourage donations, as well as spread cheer at SickKids.

In addition to providing little patients with their own matching "aesthetically-challenged" sweaters, Reynolds had a bunch of scrubs custom-designed this year for staff at SickKids to get in on the fun.

"This year I want to recognize the doctors and nurses too," says the Vancouver native in a video published by the hospital this week. "And that means, with all due respect to a certain iconic trio from the 90s, I do want scrubs."

He’s baaaack… 🥰 Our beloved @VancityReynolds returns in his “aesthetically challenged” holiday sweater & this time, there’s matching scrubs for the staff @SickKidsNews, too. 💙 Thank you Ryan! pic.twitter.com/lZKEENjg9o — SickKids Foundation (@sickkids) December 9, 2021

"It's a festive tradition: Ryan Reynolds using his ugly holiday sweater to bring fun, joy, and cheer to the hospital at the holidays," reads the campaign's website.

"Last year, his ugly holiday sweater lit up the outside of the hospital. This year, he's sending holiday sweater joy inside. You can join him."

While Reynolds matched all donations himself last year, this year Samsung Canada is doing the honours by matching all donations up to $100,000. Reynolds and his wife, American actress Blake Lively, are known for their philanthropy and will no doubt be sharing their combined fortune around widely this holiday season again.