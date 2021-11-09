Toronto barber known for cutting the hair of millionaires just got his own billboard

A Toronto barber who went viral on TikTok for cutting the hair of millionaires just got his own billboard downtown.

Jamiel Bustos, 18, is pictured on the sign at Yonge and Dundas Square, that refers to him as "The #1 TikTok barber in Canada."

"I felt grateful and so amazed to see myself up there," said Bustos.

Bustos tells blogTO he's always wanted to see himself up on a billboard and felt he manifested the event.

The barber says he did some research to find advertisers who could put up signs at Yonge and Dundas.

He was connected to another TikTok user named Nick Ara who also does advertising at the square.

The barber offered to feature Ara in one of his videos and give him a cut in exchange for being featured on a sign.

Bustos, who goes by the username "jbalwaysfresh," has over three million TikTok followers.

He went viral back in December 2020 for a video series where he visits the homes of millionaires across Toronto to give them a cut.

Through his journey to fame, the young barber has done some pretty wild stuff to gain more views on the internet.

This includes the time he cut someone's hair in the middle of an intersection at Yonge and Dundas to celebrate the release of Drake's recent album.

The billboard went up last Thursday and includes a quote from Bustos which says "through passion, anything is possible."

The 18-year-old fell in love with barbering when he started practicing on his own head in Grade Nine.

Bustos says this is just the beginning, as he plans to continue growing his following on the app and come up with new video concepts.