Toronto barber cut somone's hair in middle of major downtown intersection

A young Toronto barber has gone viral again for cutting someone's hair in the middle of an intersection at Yonge and Dundas.

Jamiel Bustos, known by his username jbalwaysfresh, got almost 25,000 views on the video, saying it was his way of celebrating the release of Drake's album Certified Lover Boy (CLB).

"I've always looked up to Drake, his music inspires me and keeps me motivated," Bustos said. "I knew there would be a lot of hype around it [the album] so immediately I had to make a haircut video," he added.

The video shows Bustos giving a cut to another Toronto content creator known as Cjay Atwal, while he wears a cape with Drake's CLB album cover on it.

Songs from CLB are playing in the background, as cars cautiously drive around them in between the lanes. Toronto police showed up at one point, but Bustos said they didn't stop him from doing the video.

"Some drivers were flipping me off and honking, but others were vibing with us and stopped to record us," Bustos said.

Bustos knows what it takes to go viral on social media, the 17-year-old has over 3 million followers on TikTok for his video series where he gives haircuts at the homes of millionaires in Toronto.

"I couldn't just do a simple haircut video, I knew I had to do something crazy," Bustos said about the intersection haircut. "I wanted to make this type of video to continue getting my name out there," he added.