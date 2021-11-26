Fashion & Style
Michelle Payot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
slavin raphael sample sale

There's a massive New Balance and Hunter Boots sample sale in Toronto next week

If you're a fellow shopaholic like myself, then you love the word sale. No matter how big or small the sale event is, you just have to go and check it out. Well if you're a fan of shoes and leather goods then this sale is for you.

Slavin Raphael will be hosting a massive sample sale featuring brands such as New Balance, Hunter Boots, Matt & Nat, and a ton more in Toronto next week. Lovers of the brands and of a good deal should be excited about this event.

Just like the annual Puma warehouse sale, there will be a ton of good deals and items to shop for.

Get ready for deals up to 70 per cent off shoes, apparel, leather bags, backpacks and accessories.

Admission to the massive sample sale is free but registration is required as there are timed entrances.

The sample sale runs from Dec. 2 through Dec. 4.

