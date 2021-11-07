Fashion & Style
Michelle Payot
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
vintage pop up market toronto

There's a vintage market coming to Toronto just in time for the holidays

Fashion & Style
Michelle Payot
Posted 16 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Thrifting has become a trendy way to find cool staple pieces for your closet at a fraction of the retail price. From designer consignment stores to chain thrift stores, Toronto has a ton of places you can get second-hand items.

Later this month, there will be a vintage pop-up market coming to Toronto.

Rainbows and Retro alongside eleven other local vendors will be taking over Space on King, an 800 square foot creative studio on King East.

Unlike other vintage pop-up markets like Hippie Market Life, this one will be focused more on decor and furniture for your home.

From dishware and lamps to mirrors and candle holders, the pop-up is like an IKEA for lovers of all things retro.

Don't worry, there will also also be vendors like Loveboat Vintage for you to get your fix of vintage clothes.

If you're looking for fun and quirky items to decorate your home then make sure you mark your calendars for Nov. 21. The vintage market is only in the city for one day from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lead photo by

Massimo Dalmonte

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

There's a vintage market coming to Toronto just in time for the holidays

Toronto just got a new holiday market and everything is created by Indigenous artisans

Toronto is getting Canada's first self-serve department store with no employees

Le Chateau is coming back from the dead but there's an ironic catch

Massive international sneaker store is opening its first Toronto location

Hudson's Bay apologizes for not having anyone Indigenous on its BIPOC advisory board

Here are some of the best Halloween costumes spotted in Toronto this year

Meet the beloved seamstress who's hidden inside a Toronto laundromat