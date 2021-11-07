There's a vintage market coming to Toronto just in time for the holidays

Thrifting has become a trendy way to find cool staple pieces for your closet at a fraction of the retail price. From designer consignment stores to chain thrift stores, Toronto has a ton of places you can get second-hand items.

Later this month, there will be a vintage pop-up market coming to Toronto.

Rainbows and Retro alongside eleven other local vendors will be taking over Space on King, an 800 square foot creative studio on King East.

Unlike other vintage pop-up markets like Hippie Market Life, this one will be focused more on decor and furniture for your home.

From dishware and lamps to mirrors and candle holders, the pop-up is like an IKEA for lovers of all things retro.

Don't worry, there will also also be vendors like Loveboat Vintage for you to get your fix of vintage clothes.

If you're looking for fun and quirky items to decorate your home then make sure you mark your calendars for Nov. 21. The vintage market is only in the city for one day from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.