Ikea is launching new stores inside shopping malls in Ontario

With IKEA's first downtown Toronto store scheduled to open in early 2022, people are eager to get their hands on some affordable Swedish furniture.

Luckily for Ontario residents, downtown Toronto won't be the only one benefiting as IKEA Canada announced this week that three new design studio locations will be opening up across the province.

The new IKEA Design Studios will open at the following locations:

IKEA Brampton Design Studio: Bramalea City Centre, 25 Peel Centre Drive, Brampton, ON

IKEA St. Catharines Design Studio: The Pen Centre, 221 Glendale Ave, St. Catharines, ON

IKEA London Design Studio: The CF Masonville Place, 1680 Richmond Street North, London, ON

Of course, Toronto-based IKEA lovers might already be familiar with the design studio concept as one is currently located at stackt Market where it operates six days a week.

For those not familiar with the concept, the design studios are much smaller IKEA showrooms that show curated offerings alongside digital showcases.

Customers will be able to purchase any products on display and get them delivered to their home or made available to be picked up at another location.

And sadly no, food like their famous Swedish meatballs will not be served at these stores.

The concept is a short-term one as the stores typically stay open for 12-18 months, allowing people who may not typically have convenient access to an IKEA a chance to browse their selections.

With the Toronto location already up and running alongside an Oshawa location, the three new spots are all expected to open by early November.