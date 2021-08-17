Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yorkdale mall

Here are all the new stores and restaurants that just opened at Yorkdale Mall

Fashion & Style
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Yorkdale Mall just keeps on growing and now that it's back open for in-store shopping and dining it's unveiled nine new stores and restaurants.

A total of 56,653 square feet of new retail space will be occupied by the additions to the mall.

New shops include the first ever Canadian locations for Alexander McQueen, Celine and Athleta.

A new 24,000-square-foot Nike flagship store at the mall is one of the country's largest.

In addition to these brands, storefronts are now open in the mall for Aesop and Jo Malone. The shopping centre will also be getting a location of Ray-Ban.

Jo Malone London is located next to Laduree and across from Louis Vuitton, and Aesop is located beside Furla.

Locations of Yu Seafood and Konjiki Ramen have also recently opened at the mall.

Renovations are being completed on current Yorkdale locations of Burberry as well as jewellers David Yurman and Raffi, which will all be reopening soon with a fresh makeover.

Lead photo by

Yorkdale

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Here are all the new stores and restaurants that just opened at Yorkdale Mall

The history of Toronto's famous Stollerys store at Yonge and Bloor

New Toronto store that screen prints their own designs has been years in the making

You can now offset your carbon footprint and save money at local stores in Toronto

Store that sells the hottest TikTok trends opens first downtown Toronto location

Toronto jewelry company shows you the profit it makes on each engagement ring

Barbie reveals doll that looks like Toronto doctor to honour her work as a frontline hero

Toronto is getting a Line Friends and BT21 pop-up this month