Here are all the new stores and restaurants that just opened at Yorkdale Mall

Yorkdale Mall just keeps on growing and now that it's back open for in-store shopping and dining it's unveiled nine new stores and restaurants.

A total of 56,653 square feet of new retail space will be occupied by the additions to the mall.

New shops include the first ever Canadian locations for Alexander McQueen, Celine and Athleta.

A new 24,000-square-foot Nike flagship store at the mall is one of the country's largest.

In addition to these brands, storefronts are now open in the mall for Aesop and Jo Malone. The shopping centre will also be getting a location of Ray-Ban.

Jo Malone London is located next to Laduree and across from Louis Vuitton, and Aesop is located beside Furla.

Locations of Yu Seafood and Konjiki Ramen have also recently opened at the mall.

Renovations are being completed on current Yorkdale locations of Burberry as well as jewellers David Yurman and Raffi, which will all be reopening soon with a fresh makeover.