Winners and HomeSense are finally reopening in Toronto

The City of Toronto finally entered the grey zone of the province's colour-coded response framework Monday, and that means all retail outlets throughout the city are officially allowed to reopen for in-person shopping.

Those residents who've been hankering for the ability to browse aimlessly inside a Winners, HomeSense or Marshalls store will therefore be delighted to know that locations have begun to resume operations throughout the city after more than three months of closures.

In a statement, TJX Canada spokesperson Jordan White confirmed to blogTO that the company's stores are reopening in Toronto, though she said the exact hours and dates differ depending on the brand and location.

"We encourage our customers to visit each brand's store locator to determine if a particular store is open and its hours of operation," she said. "We expect our store locators to be updated daily."

The store locator indicates that many Winners locations in the downtown core reopened to customers today, including locations at 585 Queen St. West, 430 Bathurst St., 1100 King St. West, 110 Harbour St., 40 King St. West and more.

The Winners at Dufferin Mall even has a new virtual lineup feature, so you can avoid those pesky outdoor lines that have already started popping up around Toronto.

You would think they are giving out vaccines at Winners , with the line ups. #Toronto — Trouble (@BlueJay_Cat) March 8, 2021

The majority of Toronto's Marshalls and HomeSense locations also appear to have reopened, and a photo posted to Twitter shows a lineup of more than 25 people waiting to get in to the Winners and HomeSense location on Bloor St.

25-person deep lineup to get into Winners on Bloor.



People in Toronto are desperate to shop, man. pic.twitter.com/i5RCx6M5cS — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) March 8, 2021

All retail outlets other than grocery stores and pharmacies are now required to cap capacity at 25 per cent under grey zone rules, so it's no wonder shoppers are having to wait in long lines to get inside.

Still, it seems buying a new quirky candle or kitchen gadget is worth it to all those who lined up to shop in store on Monday.

"As we reopen our stores, we continue to prioritize the health and well-being of our Associates, our customers, and the communities we serve," White said. "In addition to following the provincial health guidelines and any municipal requirements, we have a number of health and safety measures in place. "

Information on all health and safety precautions being taken in TJX stores can be found online.

Happy shopping!