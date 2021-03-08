These are the malls now open in Toronto and what you need to know

Malls in Toronto are finally open again after 15 lengthy weeks of forced closures for non-essential retailers, and even longer without indoor dining, gyms, and other businesses that we quickly realized we had somewhat taken for granted during pre-COVID times.

Unfortunately, the only of these luxuries we're able to enjoy again in the city as of today under the grey zone are shops — but it's a win residents will happily take after so long without anything but curbside pickup and delivery.

If you're looking to pick up some items and meander the hallways of shopping centres like the Eaton Centre, Yorkdale, Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, Square One, Sherway Gardens, Fairview, Gerrard Square, Cloverdale Mall and Bayview Village, you are free to do so as of Monday morning.

But, be aware that there are new measures in place that are different from the last time customers were welcomed through their doors.

For one, access has been restricted to only a few entrances, which can be found listed on each centre's respective website and also below.

Secondly, shoppers will now be subject to active COVID-19 screening questions before they are permitted on the premises, and perhaps again before entering individual stores. Security advises patrons to use the Government of Ontario's online screening tool beforehand and keep it open on their phones to make this process easier.

Also, store capacities will now be limited to 25 per cent of normal, per provincial guidelines (50 per cent for essential retailers like grocery stores and pharmacies), so expect lineups during popular times like evenings and weekends. Most malls now have a live infographic of some sort on their website showing how busy and close to capacity they are at any given time.

And, there have been a number of store closures over the course of the health crisis, so if you're hoping to hit up certain outlets in particular, give them a call beforehand to see if they've survived and if they're accepting customers.

Food courts will be restricted to takeout and delivery only — also, no eating or drinking while in the malls — and curbside/storefront pickup and delivery from select retailers will continue for those who prefer that option.

Of course, mandatory mask and social distancing directives remain in place.

Open Mondays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers are limited to Yonge & Dundas, Queen St. and parkade entrances.

Open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with entry limited to the following doors: A1 – The Cheesecake Factory, A3 – Indigo, South Valet, H1 – Scotiabank, J3 – Shoppers Drug Mart and E Parkade East Street Entrance (beside Nordstrom).

Open Mondays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Access restricted to Entrance #1, near Marshalls, and Entrance #3, near Winners.

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Only entrances 1, 4, 3 and 5 are open.

Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (these seem to be pretty standard hours), with customers limited to doors 1, 3, 5, 7 and 8.

Open Mondays to Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic flow limited to entrances 1, 4, 5 and 7.

Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Shoppers can only enter via doors 1, 4 and 6.

Open Mondays to Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entrances 1-6, 7-10, and 11-14 along Sheppard Ave. E are open, as are 17-18 from the North parking lot. All others are closed

Open Mondays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 noon to 5 p.m. Access limited to entrance #3 (near the LCBO) and entrance #7 (near Metro and Home Hardware).

Open Mondays to Fridays from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Only the main entrance next to Food Basics, as well as the entrances for Food Basics itself and Home Hardware are open.