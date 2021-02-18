Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto raptors

Toronto Raptors release BLM merch and all proceeds are going to charity

Fashion & Style
Mira Miller
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Toronto Raptors have long been notably outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement and racial justice in general, especially since international protests broke out following George Floyd's murder past summer, and they were often spotted wearing BLM-themed clothing while playing in the Orlando bubble last season.

The players donned sweatshirts, masks and t-shirts featuring phrases like "Rise in power," "I am human" and "Black Lives Matter," and the apparel — which was created in partnership with local Toronto retailer Peace Collective — is finally available for purchase by the public. 

Released on the Real Sports Apparel website Wednesday, the pieces range in price from $29.99 to $89.99. 

Canadian artists Mark Stoddart and Adeyemi Adegbesan helped design the line of items, and 100 per cent of the proceeds from purchases will be donated to local organizations and not-for-profits in Toronto.

The merchandise launch comes after the Raptors chose to replace the last names on their jerseys with statements about the BLM movement last year. They also printed the words "Black Lives Matter" in massive letters on their buses at the Orlando campus.

"As an organization and a community, we come from all over the world. We are diverse, we speak different languages, but our shared humanity unites us. When we see racism and violence committed against someone because of the colour of their skin, we should, and do, feel outrage," wrote the organization in a statement last May.

"We cannot accept this. While we grieve for those we have lost, we know grieving is not enough. We must honour their memory by acknowledging these ills exist, confronting them, and coming together to create a better society. It is far past time."

Lead photo by

Toronto Raptors

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Toronto Raptors release BLM merch and all proceeds are going to charity

These small-batch vegan skincare products in Toronto look good enough to eat

These t-shirts poke fun at Ontario's weird way of making announcements

The top 35 flower shops in Toronto by neighbourhood

15 indispensable home renovation contractors in Toronto

Eyewear brand loved by celebrities opens first Canadian store in Toronto

Toronto jewellery store broken into twice right before Valentine's Day

Toronto retail stores have mixed feelings about Ontario's reopening plan