Toronto Raptors release BLM merch and all proceeds are going to charity

The Toronto Raptors have long been notably outspoken about the Black Lives Matter movement and racial justice in general, especially since international protests broke out following George Floyd's murder past summer, and they were often spotted wearing BLM-themed clothing while playing in the Orlando bubble last season.

The players donned sweatshirts, masks and t-shirts featuring phrases like "Rise in power," "I am human" and "Black Lives Matter," and the apparel — which was created in partnership with local Toronto retailer Peace Collective — is finally available for purchase by the public.

Rise in power pic.twitter.com/YhW9aunA9R — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 17, 2020

Released on the Real Sports Apparel website Wednesday, the pieces range in price from $29.99 to $89.99.

Canadian artists Mark Stoddart and Adeyemi Adegbesan helped design the line of items, and 100 per cent of the proceeds from purchases will be donated to local organizations and not-for-profits in Toronto.

The @Raptors are making the city of Toronto proud, launching #BlackLivesMatter apparel with ALL of the proceeds going towards local organizations ❤️ #WeTheNorth https://t.co/Gumn44bXcd — Sara Poraria (@SaraPoraria) February 17, 2021

The merchandise launch comes after the Raptors chose to replace the last names on their jerseys with statements about the BLM movement last year. They also printed the words "Black Lives Matter" in massive letters on their buses at the Orlando campus.

"As an organization and a community, we come from all over the world. We are diverse, we speak different languages, but our shared humanity unites us. When we see racism and violence committed against someone because of the colour of their skin, we should, and do, feel outrage," wrote the organization in a statement last May.

"We cannot accept this. While we grieve for those we have lost, we know grieving is not enough. We must honour their memory by acknowledging these ills exist, confronting them, and coming together to create a better society. It is far past time."