J. Crew has officially closed all of its Canadian stores

J. Crew has exited Canada for good. After 10 years in the country, the American fashion retailer has closed its last remaining stores.

The company has been experiencing a years-long decline worldwide, largely attributed to the brand's failure to keep up with fast fashion and athleisure trends.

In 2017 J. Crew Group saw 250 job cuts from its headquarters and major management changes, including longtime CEO Mickey Drexler stepping down after 14 years.

In 2017, the group found itself around $2 billion in debt. By 2019, they had shut down a number of locations Canada-wide and across Toronto, including its locations in CF Fairview Mall, CF Markville, CF Sherway Gardens, and the Toronto Eaton Centre.

The J. Crew filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020, as a result of COVID-19, though the company had been accumulating massive debt even before then.

J.Crew's Yorkdale outpost, opened in 2011, marked its first ever international store. That location closed permanently this past September.

Same goes for J. Crew's store at 110 Bloor St. West, which joined a number of other American brands like Banana Republic, SEE Eyewear, and Gap to shutter their Mink Mile flagships.

Now it appears the company has officially closed its remaining Canadian outlet Factory stores, including the ones at Vaughan Mills and Toronto Premium Outlets in Halton Hills, according to Retail Insider.

J. Crew is now operating exclusively online for Canadian shoppers.