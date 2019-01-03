J. Crew closing stores in Toronto

Hope your resolution this year wasn't to wear more J. Crew, because one of the brand’s most popular stores in Toronto is closing this weekend.

On January 6, the 8,000-plus square foot store on the Eaton Centre's bustling third floor will close for good. Until then, there are discounts on the store's remaining stock of high-end comfort wear.

The only store in Toronto to sell the brand's men's line, this closure follows on the heels of other stores in the GTA closing at CF Fairview and CF Markville.

Other stores in Canada, such as those in Calgary and Edmonton, have closed recently too, and Retail Insider speculates the brand may pull out of Canada entirely.

Though the Eaton Centre store was said to be profitable, other stores in Canada haven't been too successful. Apparently, there were complaints that prices were too high compared to American stores when the first Canadian J. Crew opened in Yorkdale in 2011.