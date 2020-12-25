Here are some of the best online Boxing Day 2020 sales in Toronto

Boxing day sales in Toronto for 2020 will undoubtedly be popular online, so scope out which places you want to snag deals from ahead of time. Not only bigger stores but small local retailers are offering some real bargains, so make sure you don't miss out.

Here's a roundup of Boxing Day sales in Toronto for 2020.

Fashion

West Queen West is where to find this store for ethical cotton goods that's currently having a sale with significant markdowns on items like jackets, trousers, shirts, hoodies and dresses. Get 40 per cent off select seasonal styles.

This Brockton Village shop is doing a charity sale instead of their regular Boxing Day sale this year, donating 50 per cent of alll gift certificate sales from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31 to African Food Basket and NWAC.

Take 25 per cent off this jewellery store's entire site with promo code BXNGWKND starting at midnight on Dec. 26. They've got Dundas West and Parkdale locations.

This store in Parkdale is having a 20 per cent discount sale on all their available Instagram items. Think cowboy boots, denim jumpsuits and leather trenchcoats.

Ossington is home to this brand doing up to 50 per cent off site wide with an exclusive relaunch of their tonal collection, starting at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day so you can get the jump on your 2021 loungewear collection.

This new Ossington store is doing a "spend save sale" where you get 15 per cent off if you spend $50, 20 per cent off if you spend $100, and 25 per cent off for spending $250.

Specializing in denim, this West Queen West store is doing a "buy more save more sale" and on Boxing Day only absolutely everything is on sale. Spend $125 for 50 per cent off, $200 for 20 per cent off and $500 for 30 per cent off.

This store with locations on Roncesvalles and Queen West is doing 30 per cent off regular priced clothing and an extra 40 per cent off sale clothing. Those cute earrings and that cozy sweater are yours! Some exceptions do apply, though.

Ossington has this athletic wear store doing 25 to 35 per cent off with free shipping to Canada and the USA on orders over $50 from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29.

Take 20 per cent off everything in this Parkdale vintage store's Etsy shop from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27.

Up to 75 per cent off plus promotions on regular priced merchandise are being offered by this clothing store with multiple locations in Toronto.

Furniture and Design

Take 15 per cent off new orders, 25 per cent off stock, up to 70 per cent off floor models and an extra 10 per cent off on select floor models at this Yorkville furniture store with modern flair.

A Boxing Day E-Warehouse sale from this Ossington furniture store starts at 10 a.m. on Dec. 26 with 50 per cent off new-in-box sofas, sectionals, dining tables, rugs, chairs, accent tables and more.

An additional 50 per cent off markdown items, up to 30 per cent off select furniture and lighting, up to 50 per cent off select bedding and up to 75 per cent off select throws is being offered by this furniture store with locations at Yonge and Eglinton as well as Liberty Village.

Tech

This camera shop in Corktown is offering up to 40 per cent off select Ledgo Lighting, up to 40 per cent off Mefoto tripods, up to 20 per cent off Peak Design, up to 30 per cent off on Nanuk cases, and much more for their Boxing Week sale.

Possibly one of the most popular camera stores in town, this Corktown business is doing a Boxing Week sale with 20 per cent off filters, tripods and memory cards and up to 50 per cent off lots of creator accessories. Expect big deals on cameras and lenses too.

Located (somewhat obviously) near Bay and Bloor, this reputed source for speakers and headphones starts up their full Boxing Week sale on Dec. 26, with major savings on headphones, record players, speakers and TVs. Curbside pickup, delivery, and phone/online support are all available.

Save $800 or more on cameras and hundreds of dollars on Fujifilm products when you shop with this Financial District camera store around Boxing Day.

Art and Toys

One of West Queen West's cutest stores for kids and toys, this shop is putting their fall clothing on sale for up to 40 per cent off for Boxing Day.

Other

Comics in Toronto have a home at this Little Italy shop, which is having an online only sale with in-store shopping and phone lines closed. From Dec. 25 to 27, get 20 per cent off in stock, in print books. Blowout prices on select books will continue throughout January, too.

Get 50 per cent off winter jackets, 55 per cent off running shoes, 50 per cent off hiking shoes, 50 per cent off outerwear and winter boots, and lots of other deals when you do your Boxing Day shopping with this retailer.

A hub for queer literature and culture, this bookshop is doing a "Boxing Day Sale and Haggle" with a minimum of 20 per cent off books and merch in stock, or you can even try to "haggle" for a better deal. You can even shop live online through Zoom.

Queen West has this eccentric store for odds and ends, and you can get 30 per cent off anything holiday-themed from them for Boxing Day, like ornaments, cards, socks and candles.