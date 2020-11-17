This is where to donate winter clothes in Toronto

Where to donate winter clothes in Toronto is useful info if you want to help local organizations support the city's low-income and houseless population as temperatures start to drop.

Amidst a homelessness crisis and a global pandemic, your new or lightly-used winter coats, gloves and boots will go directly to the city's most vulnerable, including those living in tent encampments, drop-in centres or roughing it out on the street.

Note that a number of organizations like Sistering and Kidney Foundation have temporarily stopped receiving in-kind donations, while Covenant House is now only accepting gift cards and pre-paid Presto cards.

For year-round donations, there are a number of other places that will help divert your used clothing from landfill (a few of which send their clothes to Value Village).

Here's a roundup of organizations and businesses accepting winter clothing donations for charity in Toronto.

With over 20 locations in the city, Fred Victor is especially in need of warm winter jackets, new gloves and hats, boots, long pants and sweaters. Contact one of their locations to arrange a date and time to drop off your lightly used clothing.

You can also make a Winter Care Kit containing a few necessities like socks and scarves, listed here. Feel free to leave a kind note in there as well.

Toronto consignment shop Common Sort has partnered with Encampment Support Network to help collect high quality hats, socks, winter coats, mitts, boots, scarves and long johns at all three of their shop locations.

Items will be donated to encampments at Cherry Beach, Moss Park, Scadding Court, Trinity Bellwoods, Parkdale and the encampments along Lakeshore.

From September to February, New Circles is seeking articles like sweaters, winter coats, snowsuits, snow pants and fleece pants. Their clothing bank GLOW, located in Thorncliffe Park, accepts donations anytime during operating hours.

This not-for-profit focuses on addressing poverty in Flemington Park, Thorncliffe Park, Victoria Village, Taylor-Massey, Kennedy Park and Oakridge.

You can donate your winter coats to Yonge Street Mission's Double Take Thrift store by appointment — just keep in mind that these items are resold, albeit at low prices to the community, with all profits going to YSM's services. Participants of the mission can also shop for clothing at Double Take through its gift certificate program.

This Christian ministry is urgently seeking winter clothing such as coats, boots, hats, scarves and mittens. You can drop off your donations at the 502 Spadina Avenue location from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

College Street's multi-level arcade bar is running a food and clothing drive. They're currently taking jackets, gloves, scarves, new socks, and other hygiene items until the end of December. All clothing will be provided to in-need residents of Moss Park. Donations are accepted at the front door, if you're looking for contactless drop-off.

Donations can be dropped off at the Haven from Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or anytime in the drop box behind their building. Their shopping list includes new adult socks as part of their Hope With Wheels Survival Kit and all gently-used seasonal clothing, to be distributed through their Clothing Boutique.

Home pick-up services are temporarily unavailable, but you can still drop off your donations Oasis's donation centre or any of their drop-off locations in the city. They're accepting all gently used clothes, shoes and boots.

Donate your winter gear to this Parliament Street clinic and help stock their Swap Shop with clothes for pregnant teens and moms who are looking for something warm to wear this winter.

St. Andrew's Out of the Cold program is taking donations this winter to stock up their Boutique. They're looking for long johns, large and extra large socks, gloves, winter coats, boots and other warm gear. Contact the Church Office to arrange a drop-off time.

Help at-risk and houseless youth by providing this organization with items on their wishlist. That includes new sweaters and sweatpants, and new or gently used winter jackets and winter boots.

Horizons For Youth is also running its yearly holiday gift program and is asking for new items like hoodies, gloves, toques, scarves and other necessities. You can donate all items, unwrapped, to HFY at Gilbert Avenue by Dec. 14.

This mission on Adelaide Street is urgently in need of adult clothing. That includes winter jackets, durable boots, water resistant mittens, hats, scarves, and the like. Knitted items are not preferred. You can drop off these items in front of their building by appointment.

All clothing and coats are currently being accepted to SSVP's Bundle Up program. They will go to those participating in the organization's supportive housing and outreach programs. You can drop off your items at a number of donation bins placed at participating churches on the Bundle Up schedule.

This church is running a winter jacket drive on Nov. 17, 18, and 21 to raise 500 warm winter jackets for shelters across the city.

They're looking for adult water- and wind-proof winter jackets. All coats will then be donated to Fred Victor, Sanctuary Toronto Ministries, the Roehampton Shelter and the Metropolitan United Church.