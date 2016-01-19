19 places to donate used clothing in Toronto

Places to donate used clothing in Toronto are charities and stores that will turn your pre-loved piece of clothing in to someone else’s treasured find. As long your old clothes are still in wearable condition, there’s no shortage of places to donate them so they don’t end up in the landfill.

Here are some places to donate used clothing in Toronto.

Offering help to those recovering from addiction, Oasis will take your gently used clothing—just drop them off at a bin near you.

This charity is all about providing basic necessities like clothes to those living in poverty. You can donate to their clothing bank GLOW. They also provide clothes to Mount Sinai Hospital.

This organization helps young mothers with kids and those expecting by providing them with resources. The centre is always on the lookout for baby clothes, clothes for young women, and maternity wear.

You can arrange to have all types of used clothing picked up directly from your home, or find a donation bin near you to make sure your clothes go to those in need.

This foundation’s Kidney Clothes program will take your pre-worn clothes and raises funds to help the foundation help Canadians living with kidney diseases.

Help to empower women by dropping off your lightly worn clothes to their head office at 5150 Yonge Street. They’re looking for outfits that women can wear to feel confident at job interviews.

This organization outfits men for success, offering them assistance and personal styling for job interviews. Kickstart somebody’s new career by donating some clean and professional clothing.

Help out clients of CAMH by donating to this community store at their Queen Street site. They offer a wide array of clothes for free; call them to see how best to donate.

Everything is free here—really. This market at Campbell Park happens on the first Sunday of every month, and lets you browse for an hour while grabbing anything you like: there’s no faster way to get rid of your stuff.

This charity provides services to adults with developmental disabilities. You can drop off your clothes at their office on Kingston Road. Proceeds from the Pegasus Thrift Store go back to the organization.

Drop off your high quality worn clothes at YSM’s thrift store Double Take at 310 Gerrard East, which resells goods at really affordable prices.

Contribute to members of this community centre who are struggling with issues relating to poverty and mental health. All donated clothing should be clean; they’re especially looking for large and X-Large sizes, so no children’s clothing please.

You can have your used clothes picked up straight from your house for free through the OFCP, or donate items like coats, shoes, and the like at a donation bin near you.

Help out a family in need but sending your gently used clothing to the Mission during their open hours. You can also have your items picked up, but it’ll take about one to two weeks for them to arrive.

They only accept used winter coats here, so if you have a warm jacket in good condition, call ahead to this charity on Gerrard East to see if they need it.

Drop off your clothes at any location of this for-profit organization, which will take your used clothes and resell them for cheap. Keep in mind they also pay other charitable organizations like the OFCP for items to stock their stores with as well.

Drop off your old outfits at a Salvation Army bin or Donor Welcome Centre close to you.

There's many different clothing donation bins around the city. Find the closest one to you here.

If you’ve got a brand-name gem that you’re trying to get some money back for, try one of Toronto’s best consignment stores to make a little profit off your pre-loved stuff.