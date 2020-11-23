Hudson's Bay store in Toronto evicted by landlord for not paying rent

A Hudson's Bay in Toronto greeted shoppers this weekend with a notice saying their lease had been terminated since the company stopped paying rent.

Located at Yonge and Steeles in Centerpoint Mall, the location was closed on Sunday, just ahead of new lockdown restrictions coming into effect on Nov. 23.

The new rules include the closure of malls (inspiring hordes of panic shoppers) and all in-person dining including patios.

I stopped in at @hudsonsbay at Centerpoint Mall in north Toronto. A sign on the door posted yesterday that they have been locked out by Moreguard for non-payment of rent. I expect this is not the first. — Jay Kowal (@jaycola) November 22, 2020

Hudson's Bay locations have been closing across the country, with the court system getting involved to order the payment of rent. The court has been asked to order evictions and terminate leases for some Quebec locations of HBC that owed millions in unpaid rent.

Meanwhile, the downtown Toronto location has also gotten itself into some hot water by staying open on Nov. 23, despite lockdown orders for businesses deemed non-essential to close. The store says they should be allowed to remain open as a grocer due to the presence of boutique gourmet market Pusateri's within the Bay at that location.

Either way, while they won't be able to have their usual unveiling ceremony this year, at least you can still cheer yourself up with the traditional Hudson's Bay holiday window displays downtown.