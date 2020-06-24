Yorkdale Mall is now open in Toronto and this is what it looks like

Yorkdale Mall is now open after nearly four months of closure, but Toronto's second largest shopping centre was nowhere near as busy as it once was pre-pandemic — and that's definitely a good thing.

As the city adjusts to Stage 2 of the Provincial reopening plan, major malls like Yorkdale and Eaton Centre announced that they would be reopening some stores for in-store shopping.

Not all of the shopping centre's stores are opening just yet. In fact, the majority of the mall's more than 250 stores remain closed.

According to Yorkdale, just over 50 businesses are now receiving customers, including certain restaurants like JOEY and The Cheesecake Factory, which have opened for takeout and delivery.

The food court remains closed for dining in, though businesses are offering takeout to customers.

More than 50 stores have announced future opening dates between now and July 10, with more expected to join the list.

There's a marked increase in security, with guards patrolling to maintain physical distancing in the mall, and staff cleaning high-touch areas such as escalator railings.

Select stores in the mall will stay open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.