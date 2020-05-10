Here's how one hair salon in Toronto is preparing to reopen

Toronto salons have been looking to reopen along with the rest of the economy, and although it's unsure when that will be, they're starting to inform the public of procedures they'll be taking to safely open back up.

Civello, which has four locations in the GTA and two in Vancouver, has posted a detailed notice to their website outlining how they will change practices to keep everyone safe at their salons. They're known for giving great facials, but probably won't be doing those anytime soon.

There will be no beverages or bags allowed, and there will be no waiting rooms, charging stations, magazines, blowouts, massages, hot towel treatments or makeup touch-ups. Clients can only bring their personal device and method of payment, have to wait outside for their booked appointment to begin, and must show up with clean, dry hair with no product in it.

As for extra hygienic measures, clients will have their temperature taken and must wash or sanitize their hands upon arrival, and will be provided with a disposable protective layer, neck strip and towel, as well as a laundered robe. Stylists will be wearing protective equipment and constantly sanitizing their hands, tools and station.

Every other station will also be used so that people can keep proper distance from each other within the salon.

Clients can have their hair left wet, put up or styled with product at the end of the appointment despite the no blow-dry rule, but it basically looks like you're still not really going to be able to do all the things that make a salon what it used to be for a while.