Toronto store that showcases local makers is just trying to survive for another two months

Likely General is a store in Toronto that celebrates local artists by showcasing their designs and works through its retail space and by hosting community events and workshops.

It's been closed and struggling to survive since Toronto declared a state of emergency in March. Now, a group of artists are using a crowd-funding campaign to save the beloved Roncesvalles store.

Poet and musician Brooke Manning is the store’s owner. “Once we figured out that all nonessential businesses were closed, we sort of went into this fear mode,” she says.

But the campaign wasn’t her idea. “A bunch of artists that we support contacted me,” Manning said.

“I hadn't really thought about doing a GoFundMe just because I feel very aware of how everyone is struggling right now,” Manning said. “I have a hard time asking for help and I have a hard time taking up space like that.”

Manning’s friend Morgan Dowler, an artist whose work has been carried by Likely General, organized the fundraiser online along with another friend, artist MJ Renshaw, all on Manning’s behalf, but with her permission.

The money will cover two months of operating costs for the store. “Operating costs for about two months at Likely are around $25,000 to $30,000,” Manning said.

The money will go toward paying the store’s rent, taxes, insurance, as well as paying other artists and the store’s employees, Manning says. She says she pays herself as much as she pays her employees.

“We're really there to represent artists and without that space, over 300 people will lose pockets of their livelihood,” she said.

In other words, Likely General is an integral part of the Roncesvalles neighbourhood and the community it serves.

Looking through the fundraiser’s page is liable to bring tears to the eyes — it’s full of comments from donors who have passed through the store talking about how special it and Manning are to them. Many donors refer to the place lovingly, saying it’s a safe space for them, that it’s “home.”

To show her appreciation for every person who donates to keep the place from getting lost, Manning is working with a friend to create a rainbow quilt.

Laurie Leclair is a friend Manning made through Likely General — she met her through donating to Leclair’s fundraising efforts for the United Way.

Leclair knit together 100 individual pieces to form a quilt that she gifted to Manning. Manning then decided to transform the quilt into a symbolic art piece to be installed in the store in June.

Each square will contain the names of the first 100 donors who give $50 or more. Manning will sew the quilt to form a rainbow, which will be hung in the store’s window next to a list containing the name of every other sponsor who supports Likely General’s campaign.

“We usually do big things at Pride every year because I'm queer and it's important to me and important to a lot of the people that we have in the store,” Manning said.

The quilt will hang in the store’s window whether Likely General closes or not, Manning said.

“The space means so much to me,” Manning said. “To lose it, it's just heartbreaking.”