10 places to get stylish yoga pants and workout clothes for women in Toronto

Stores selling yoga pants and workout clothes for women in Toronto have all the gear for seasoned downward-doggers and newbies to break a sweat. You'd be surprised what wonder a great pair of water-wicking Lycra pants will do for your workout or yoga practice.

Here are my picks for the top stores to buy yoga wear and workout clothes for women in Toronto.

A visit to any outpost of this Vancouver-based chain is a no-brainer. You'll find them at most malls but their Queen West flagship is a good place to start, with a massive stock of great quality yoga mats, tops, and leggings made from their signature NULU fabric.

This Leslieville store is home to a running club and hence sells all kinds of athletic apparel, which translates to yoga-appropriate wear like leggings, Dri-FIT shorts and sports bras from brands like Vuori and Nike.

Hailing from Portland, RYU (which stands for Respect Your Universe) actually started as a brand for MMA fighters. Since coming to Canada it's expanded its scope to offer its own brand of sleek activewear that also covers all your yoga bases.

Lolë

Head to Yorkville or Bayview Village for this fits meant exclusively for yoga and pilates practitioners. You'll feel super chic in their ankle leggings and tie wraps made from certified Bluesign fabric (an ecofriendly manufacturer).

This Queen West shop is stocked top to bottom with women's wear essentials, plus some extra stylish options like leggings with a leather finish, so you can go straight from the gym to the bar without a sweat.

Workout clothes and yogawear isn't always the most affordable, but the cheapest you'll find it is probably at the various locations of this Canada's biggest sports clothing retailer. Clearances are common, meaning leggings that might usually around $100 can go down by 40%.

This Parkdale fixure has been selling Canadian-made clothing for women of all shapes and sizes for over a decade. Their super popular yoga jeans obviously can't be work to the studio, but their stock of C'est Moi athleisure basics definitely can.

They've been serving fitness fiends since 1975, so it's safe to say this Annex shop has sportwear galore. The obvious specialty here are running shoes, which you definitely won't need, so shop their stock of sweat-proof clothing from brands like Brooks and Sugoi instead.

Most fitness studios carry a little selection of activewear in their reception areas these days, so it's no surprise this barre school with multiple locations has its own shop. Their B3-branded leggings are actually super cute, rivalling designs from some of these bigger brands.

The mecca of all things sports has its massive flagship on Queen West, where you wil literally find an endless array of activewear. Head to the top floor for all your tight, stretchy, and breathable needs.