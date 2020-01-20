Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
biway toronto

The new BiWay store is finally going to open in Toronto this year

Fashion & Style
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

BiWay is back, baby !... just about.

The beloved Canadian bargain chain, which shuttered the last of its 250 locations in 2001 after more than 20 years of doling out deeply discounted duds and household products, is set to make its grand comeback this August with a massive new store in Toronto.

Opening just a few blocks southwest of Yorkdale Shopping Centre, the 15,000-square-foot concept location will operate under a dollar store-like model, but where everything is $10 (or less.)

Retail Insider reports that the BiWay redux will be twice as large as initially expected and housed within a newly-built commercial complex at Orfus and Dufflaw Roads. A Roots 'Last Chance' outlet store will be located next door.

Plans for the concept store indicate that it will be more "dynamic" and "interactive" than the original run of BiWays, with "better quality, better brands and [a] better layout."

That said, the store's founder says that his team will continue to operate under the same guiding principals as they did before.

"That includes choosing products that consumers are seeking while presenting them in a 'non-confusing manner' with a depth of product to make visiting a store compelling," writes Retail Insider of the forthcoming "BIWAY $10 STORE."

"Pricing will be competitive and will be lower than almost all competitors, which will provide a significant competitive edge as Canadian consumers seek out bargains."

It also appears as though the $10 store's stock will skew heavily toward parents, with an expansive offering of children's books and brand name children's wear making up 35 per cent of all inventory.

The store will also offer ladies wear, mens wear, food, health, beauty and home goods products such as bedding, bath towels and sheets.

"As per the name, the store concept is based on $10. Items can be bought five for $10, four for $10, three for $10, two for $10 or one for $10," explains Retail Insider.

"Nothing will be sold for more than $10."

Lead photo by

Cheri Wheeler

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

The new BiWay store is finally going to open in Toronto this year

Toronto outdoor adventure store closing after 33 years

You can now drink while shopping at all Toronto Nordstrom locations

The top 10 wedding and bridal shows in Toronto for 2020

Toronto Fashion Week has been cancelled

The last Zellers in Toronto is being forced to close early due to massive lineups

Iconic Toronto costume store up for sale after nearly 100 years in business

The Gap store on Queen West is closing to make way for an office building