Someone is selling fake tickets to one of the biggest Halloween parties in Toronto

As important as it is to find an original costume and something to do in celebration of the spookiest night of the year, it's equally important to ensure whatever tickets you're buying are legitimate.

And that should be an actual concern for Toronto residents buying tickets to Halloween parties across the city, because one of the biggest parties is warning of potential scammers.

The Starcourt Mall 80s Halloween Party at The Gladstone Hotel is the Stranger Things-themed party we've all been waiting for.

But sadly, the organizers are warning that someone is trying to sell fake tickets to consumers.

The Gladstone Hotel Facebook account posted about the issue in the Facebook event for the party.

"It's come to our attention that there have been scammers at work selling fake tickets to the event online," they wrote.

"We've turned on admin-approval so we can try to filter posts as they come in on this event, but please still be extra cautious when buying re-sale tickets!"

Marketing Director for the Gladstone Tara McCallum said they were notified of one instance involving a scammer when a customer emailed them a picture a ticket she bought from someone else online saying it looked suspicious.

McCallum said the ticket sale was in fact a scam, and that someone had photoshopped a completely fake ticket.

She said this is the only incident they've been notified of so far, so they're trying to prevent more people from being scammed before the party on Friday.

"This has never really happened before with any of our parties so we're just trying to figure it out," she said. "But we have asked that people check in with us about the name on the ticket before buying from someone else online."