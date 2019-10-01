Eat & Drink
gladstone hotel halloween party

Toronto is getting a Starcourt Mall for an epic Stranger Things Halloween party

Figuring out what to do for Halloween can sometimes be frustrating, but if you're a die-hard Stranger Things fan like yours truly, look no further. 

This Halloween, you can party it up the Starcourt Mall, or at least a version of it, at the 80s Starcourt Halloween Spooktacular.

On Fri, October 25, The Gladstone Hotel will transform into your favourite fictional mall from the 80s so you can party like Eleven

Guests are encouraged to dress as their favourite Stranger Things characters for the event, which will have tons of 80s cultural references as well as activities related to the show. 

On the second floor you'll find the food court and shopping area, where you can grab a snack and a photo.

In the ballroom, you'll get to groove to your favourite 80s tunes in the middle of an arcade, while the Melody Bar will have live 80s music and a throwback to season one in an alternate universe. 

Tickets for the event are currently on sale and they include full venue access. 

Early bird tickets are $35, while general admission tickets will set you back $40 so be sure to grab yours soon, and don't forget to watch out for demogorgons! 

