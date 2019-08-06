Japanese lifestyle brand Puebco is opening its first Toronto location

Puebco, the super-popular Japanese lifestyle brand, will be opening its first location in Toronto. Well, sort of. They're opening a pop-up at Stackt shipping container market.

Starting August 13, for the first time, Canadians will be able to shop Puebco's home goods made using recycled materials at their two-month pop-up as well as online.

The brand was founded in 2007 by a Japanese designer, and now encompasses everything from apparel to pet accessories to kitchen wares.

Think dog beds and aprons with an industrial feel or purses inspired by plastic shopping bags, embracing a retro aesthetic and Japanese minimalism.

Puebco products are currently sold in over 30 countries worldwide. Their pop-up at Stackt will be open every day at 11 a.m.