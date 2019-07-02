The Korean version of Miniso just opened their first Toronto location

If you like filling up your home with cute, miscellaneous items for cheap, I have some good news: Toronto just got yet another Asian dollar store brand.

At this point, you're probably pretty acquainted with Miniso, the Chinese dollar store brand selling Japanese goods with locations all over the city, but have you heard of Mumoso?

The "Korean-inspired lifestyle store" opened up its first Toronto location inside North York Centre this Friday.

The concept is pretty clearly a direct imitation of the world-famous dollar brand, but it's not the first time a chain has jacked Miniso's look and concept.

A discount fashion chain called Ximivogue (it also goes by Ximiso) has been slated to open in Fairview Mall for a while too, and that red branding and logo looks pretty familiar.

Mumoso has already exploded across Asian in the last few months, and apparently intends on opening more than 300 locations in India by 2020.